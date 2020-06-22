Sudan, armed groups fail to strike deal on power-sharing



June 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s government and armed groups have failed to reach an agreement narrowing the gaps on the power-sharing et the national level after a videoconference meeting on Monday that lasted for four hours.

The armed groups in their proposal have demanded 4 seats at the Sovereign Council include a vice-chairman, 9 ministerial portfolios, federal 5 state ministers, and 140 seats in the transitional parliament.

Speaking after the meeting from Khartoum, the government delegation spokesman Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi said that the discussions focused on the power-sharing adding that the government responded to the proposal of the armed groups.

Eltaishi underscored that the participation of all the Sudanese in the national institutions was part of the problem and pointed to the need for a balanced participation in the decision-making process in the country.

He further added that the inclusion of the armed groups in the transitional period institutions is one of the guarantees essential for the implementation of a peace agreement.

However, the official who is also a member of the Sovereign Council stressed the need for more consultations between the two sides on this issue, which he described as "complex".

The government in its response seen by Sudan Tribune proposed to allocate the armed groups two seats in the Sovereign Council, four federal ministries and 50 seats in the Transitional Legislative Assembly.

The government and the armed groups had to sign an initial peace agreement on 20 June but they failed to meet the deadline.

The government and the Forces for Freedom and Change agreed on Monday on the need to exert further efforts to bring the holdout group of the Sudan Liberation Movement Abdel Wahid al-Nur to the negotiating table.

Also, they agreed on the need for further talks with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu to convince the group to move forward in the peace talks.

(ST)