 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 22 June 2020

Sudan, armed groups fail to strike deal on power-sharing

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi
June 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s government and armed groups have failed to reach an agreement narrowing the gaps on the power-sharing et the national level after a videoconference meeting on Monday that lasted for four hours.

The armed groups in their proposal have demanded 4 seats at the Sovereign Council include a vice-chairman, 9 ministerial portfolios, federal 5 state ministers, and 140 seats in the transitional parliament.

Speaking after the meeting from Khartoum, the government delegation spokesman Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi said that the discussions focused on the power-sharing adding that the government responded to the proposal of the armed groups.

Eltaishi underscored that the participation of all the Sudanese in the national institutions was part of the problem and pointed to the need for a balanced participation in the decision-making process in the country.

He further added that the inclusion of the armed groups in the transitional period institutions is one of the guarantees essential for the implementation of a peace agreement.

However, the official who is also a member of the Sovereign Council stressed the need for more consultations between the two sides on this issue, which he described as "complex".

The government in its response seen by Sudan Tribune proposed to allocate the armed groups two seats in the Sovereign Council, four federal ministries and 50 seats in the Transitional Legislative Assembly.

The government and the armed groups had to sign an initial peace agreement on 20 June but they failed to meet the deadline.

The government and the Forces for Freedom and Change agreed on Monday on the need to exert further efforts to bring the holdout group of the Sudan Liberation Movement Abdel Wahid al-Nur to the negotiating table.

Also, they agreed on the need for further talks with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu to convince the group to move forward in the peace talks.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 June 13:48, by Fathi

    So you mean to tell me that the SRF prevented the gov from appointing governors & parliament until the end of peace negotiations, which were supposed to conclude 6 months ago. We’ve had 10 extensions to peace talks and a year with Bashir era governors and these guys decided to increase their demands?

    repondre message

    • 23 June 13:53, by Fathi

      Sudan will not find peace. Even if we wanted to cancel the transitional gov & hold elections, they wouldn’t be legitimate due to the situation in Darfur, S. Kordofan, and Blue Nile. Hopeless country.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What do refugees and IDPs expect from their Global Day? 2020-06-22 05:34:26 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman In response to the above question, the refugees and the Internally Displaced persons as if they were chanting the verse of the Arab poet, al-Mutanabbi which says: “Oh Eid (...)

Rumours about Egyptian military base in South Sudan 2020-06-22 05:27:44 The stalemate between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Ethiopia Dam is now being exaggerated by the Egyptian Army Base in Pagak area of Maiwut county, South Sudan. By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak The (...)

Egypt’s historic and natural claims fallacy over the Nile 2020-06-19 08:17:40 By: BisratTeklu There has been interminable historic conflict and tension between Ethiopian and Egypt over the Nile water. The cause for this historic disagreement is Egypt’s unjust claim to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.