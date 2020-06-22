Sudan’s elections are not part of required measures for removal from terror list



June 22, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - Elections in Sudan are not part of the steps required by the United States for Sudan’s removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, said the State Department on Monday.

The Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday that the U.S. informed Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok that sanctions would only be lifted on Sudan after a new government is elected at the end of the transitional period.

However, the State Department denied to Sudan Tribune accuracy of this report saying that "Sudanese elections are not part of the statutory or policy criteria for rescission".

"Rescission is a multi-step process that depends on Sudan meeting the relevant statutory and policy criteria. Congress also plays a role in this process," further stressed the statement.

State Department officials say U.S. that a settlement on the financial compensation for the victims of terrorist attacks on USS Cole and US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania is crucial for Sudan’s removal from the terror list.

Sudan paid the victims of the USS Cole some $70 million and the case is closed. Also, Khartoum reached a deal with the victims of the embassies but it is struggling to collect the $300 million agreed to be paid for them.

(ST)