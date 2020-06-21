Darfur rape cases increased under COVID-19 lockdown: regional group

June 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Cases of rape and sexual assaults have recently increased by 50% in Darfur due to the lack of humanitarian assistance during the COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Kampala-based Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) on Saturday urged Sudan’s government to develop solid justice and law enforcement infrastructures to prosecute rapists and protect women in Darfur following a recent spike in the cases of rape.

Despite the lockdown measures imposed by the Sudanese authorities to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease, displaced women in North Darfur camps continue to go out for work as street vendors or other jobs in the informal sectors as well as collecting firewood due to the lack of humanitarian assistance.

Also, these antiCOVID-19 health measures have legitimized the coercive and violent action of the security forces and government militias which are deployed as law enforcement agents around the IDPs camps in North Darfur state.

"According to data from the Hospital in El-Fashir, rape has increased by 50%, and the incidence of urinary fistula among women and girls due to gang rape and sexual violence has significantly increased," said SIHA in a statement released on Saturday.

"Despite this data, sexual violence in Darfur continues to be cloaked in silence and darkness due to the stigma and blame that can be weaponized against those who speak out," further said the regional network.

The group called on the Sudanese transitional government to not count on international support and to establish its own mechanisms to address the violence and achieve justice taking into consideration regional experiences.

"Peace comes from within; by creating clear mechanisms for imposing state policies, and by increasing and enabling the institutions of the rule of law through the courts, police, and persecutors," stressed the group.

After 17 years since the eruption of violence in Darfur, international agencies estimate 1.9 million are still leaving in miserable camps across the western Sudan region.

Despite the regime change in April 2019, talks for peace in Darfur are lagging in Juba while another group still rejects to join the ongoing efforts to end the armed conflict.

SIHA in its statement urged the government to take concrete measures aiming to enhance the security situation and protect civilians particularly women.

Among others, the group called to establish civilians state governments to replace the military state governors, implement disarmament programme, develop transitional justice mechanisms, and to ratify the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and similar regional instruments.

