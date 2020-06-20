African Union suspends South Sudan membership

June 20, 2020 (JUBA) — The African Union (AU) Commission suspended South Sudan’s membership due to Juba failure to pay its financial contributions for three consecutive years.

In a diplomatic cable of 17 June, seen by Sudan Tribune, South Sudan’s mission to Ethiopia informed its Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the country was sanctioned due to the non-payment of contribution to the African Union budgets.

The embassy told the headquarters in Juba that South Sudan’s arrears to the African bloc amount to $9,191,234.04, before to stress that the suspension was effective as of 16 June.

"We were barred from participating in the AU meeting of yesterday, June 16, 2020," reads the telegram.

"It was so dramatic and embarrassing scene when the Chairperson of the meeting stopped the proceedings to inform South Sudanese diplomats that their participation was illegal, as the Republic of South Sudan has been sanctioned following the consecutive three (3) years of none payment".

In Juba, the deputy Foreign Affairs Spokesman Hakim Edward confirmed the sanction for non-payment and stressed that efforts underway to regularise the situation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to assure the public that it is coordinating with the ministry of finance to resolve the matter not only with the AU but with other regional bodies," he further said.

The sanction does not deprive the east African country of its membership but only suspends its participation in the African Union meetings.

A regime of sanctions for non-payment of financial contributions adopted in November 2018, imposes short and long term measures against member states that do not partly or fully meet their financial obligations within a period of six months to two years.

The reform authorises sanctions against a member state that does not pay 50% of its contributions within six months. The member state will be deprived its right to take the floor or make any contributions in the meetings of the African Union.

