

June 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A military member of Sudan’s Sovereign Council said that the weapons used in the bloody violence of Laquwa area of West Kordofan State were state-owned and remained in the hands of former militiamen.

3 people, including an army soldier, were killed and 3 others were wounded in Laquwa are of West Kordofan area last April, triggering inter-communal violence and three houses were burned.

Lieutenant General Shams al-Din Kabbashi and Federal Affairs Minister Youssef Adam al-Dai witnessed the signing ceremony of a peaceful coexistence agreement between the social components of the areas.

"The weapons that were used in the fighting are state-owned arms and remained in the hands of the Popular Defence Forces (PDF) elements" sail Kabashi, according to a statement issued by the Sovereign Council.

"The PDF and its affiliated mujahideen were disbanded. They were given the choice between joining the armed forces or handing over their weapons to the state," he further said.

Kabashi called on the security forces to arrest those involved the violence and bring them to justice. Also, he called on the residents to provide any information that may help the security services to arrest the outlaws who have fuelled the conflict in the region.

For his part, Federal Government Minister pledged to address the challenges facing the area and the state and to provide services, in addition to addressing youth issues which are "key to bring stability, peace and peaceful coexistence" as he said.

It is worthing mentioning that the SPLM-N al-Hilu had accused the “general of the Sovereign Council of fuelling the tribal clashes in the area, hinting to Kabbashi who is from the West Kordofan.

(ST)