Sudan’s Hemetti in Addis Ababa for talks on bilateral issues and peace

June 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s deputy head of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Dalgo ’Hemetti’ arrived Wednesday in Addis Ababa for talks with the Ethiopian officials on bilateral relations and efforts for peace in the region.
The border dispute and the talks over the first filling on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam did not prevent Ethiopian officials from organising a warm welcome to Hemetti as he was received at the airport by Demeke Mekonnen Deputy Prime Minister, Gedu Andargachew Foreign Minister.
In Khartoum, the Sovereign Council said that the Sudanese official during his two-day visit will meet the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to discuss bilateral relations and issues related to peace processes in the region.
Further, "he will meet with a number of African Union officials to discuss peace issues, especially in Sudan and South Sudan," reads the statement.
The statement said he held a meeting with Abiy Ahmed upon his arrival attended by Ethiopian foreign and defence ministers.
Hemetti stressed "the importance of developing relations between the two countries and uniting visions on regional and international files," said the Sovereign Council.
(ST)
