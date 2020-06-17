Kiir, Machar reach deal over South Sudan states’ allocation

June 17, 2020 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir and his first deputy Riek Machar Wednesday have stuck a deal on the allocation of the 10 states in South Sudan ending a three-month stalemate.

Last May, Machar rejected the allocation of his homeland the Upper Nile State to the SSOA, stressing that the prominence of the peace parties in each state must influence the choice of the states.

He also stressed that the decision on the power-sharing at the level of states and local governments is taken by the parties by consensus and referred the dispute to the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC).

In a statement released on Wednesday in Jube, Nhial Deng Nhial Presidential Affairs Ministers announced that the two leaders have reached an agreement during a second meeting held on today after a meeting on Saturday 14 June, to discuss the deadlock.

Nhial further said that following an agreement reached Wednesday the SPLM-IG will nominate the Governors six states, the SPLM-IO three states and the SSOA for one state.

According to the deal, the party of President Kiir will take the following states : (a) Northern Bahr El Ghazal State (b) Warrap (c) State Lakes State (d) Eastern Equatoria State (e) Central Equatoria State (f) Unity State.

While Machar’s group will get (a) Western Bahr El Ghazal State (b) Western Equatoria State (c) Upper Nile State.

The SSOA will nominate Jonglei State Governor.

According to the initial decision of last May, Jonglei had been allocated to SPLM-IO.

All the observers had said that an agreement on the allocation of states would take some weeks but none of them predicted that it would be so difficult to conclude.

First, many signatories were hostile to the SPLM-IG demand for six states and explained that arithmetically the partisans of President Kiir can only take five states. But the debate ended when the OPP ceded its seat to the SPLM-IG.

Wednesday’s agreement did not mention the dispute over the three Administrative Areas of Abyei, Ruweng, and Greater Pibor which are rejected by the SPLM-IO.

However, Nhial said that "Matters pertaining to the composition of the Executive and Legislature in the states shall be discussed and agreed at a later date".

(ST)