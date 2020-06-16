South Sudan’s Machar chairs governance cluster meeting after recovery



June 17, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan First Vice President Riek Machar Tuesday chaired for the first time after his recovery from COVID-19, a meeting of the Governance Cluster of the Council of Ministers.

The meeting discussed respective functions and duties of various ministries members of the Governance Cluster, said a statement released by Machar’s spokesman James Dak.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the First Vice President chairs and oversees the Governance Cluster which encompasses 12 ministers

Are members of the governance cluster the ministers of presidential affairs, cabinet affairs; foreign affairs, defence, interior; peacebuilding; justice, national security; parliamentary affairs; information, federal affairs; and East African Community affairs.

The Governance Cluster of the Council of Ministers in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity ( R-TGoNU) held a meeting today, Tuesday, 16 June 2020, in the Council of Ministers Meeting Hall.

The meeting observed a minutes silence in memory of John Luk Jok who had died two weeks ago. Luk was the Minister of East African Community Affairs.

Machar has resumed his duties on Monday, 15 June 2020, after having recovered coronavirus. He was officially last week after testing negative twice.

Machar was tested positive for Covid-19 on 18 May and was self confined at his residence with his wife and defence minister Angelina Teny.

(ST)