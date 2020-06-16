South Sudan’s Machar chairs governance cluster meeting after recovery

 
 
 
June 17, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan First Vice President Riek Machar Tuesday chaired for the first time after his recovery from COVID-19, a meeting of the Governance Cluster of the Council of Ministers.

The meeting discussed respective functions and duties of various ministries members of the Governance Cluster, said a statement released by Machar’s spokesman James Dak.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the First Vice President chairs and oversees the Governance Cluster which encompasses 12 ministers

Are members of the governance cluster the ministers of presidential affairs, cabinet affairs; foreign affairs, defence, interior; peacebuilding; justice, national security; parliamentary affairs; information, federal affairs; and East African Community affairs.

The Governance Cluster of the Council of Ministers in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity ( R-TGoNU) held a meeting today, Tuesday, 16 June 2020, in the Council of Ministers Meeting Hall.

The meeting observed a minutes silence in memory of John Luk Jok who had died two weeks ago. Luk was the Minister of East African Community Affairs.

Machar has resumed his duties on Monday, 15 June 2020, after having recovered coronavirus. He was officially last week after testing negative twice.

Machar was tested positive for Covid-19 on 18 May and was self confined at his residence with his wife and defence minister Angelina Teny.

(ST)

  • 17 June 07:57, by Chiir

    Riek, where are the state governors? Why are you blocking the appointment of governors? The people need some leadership in the states and you are blocking the appointment? If you do not know, your already scathed credibility is going down the wire because the mess that is happening in many states can be attributed to the lack of leadership and that will be counted against you.

    repondre message

  • 17 June 08:22, by Mayendit

    Chiir
    The people who support Riek Machar Teny are traitors and unpatriotic people. Riek Machar use to get 2% of oil in Unity State and he didn’t build a Secondary school in Leer county leave about the rest in Southern Leich State. Professor David De Chand said, Riek Machar love money and poor leadership refers to events he has done.

    repondre message

  • 17 June 08:32, by Mayendit

    Riek Machar
    He did signed oil production with the Khartoum government led by former president Omar al Bashir and he was given a million dollars every Month when the shipment was completed and he didn’t help his militia who were left wondering how they will get food this is why the late general Paulino Matip Nhial took most of his fighters. Nobody hopes about him because we have known him for year

    repondre message

  • 17 June 09:41, by Mayendit

    The correct duration of Riek Machar Teny from watching is 35 years. I don’t know what respective he is talking about?. Who will respect Riek Machar when a very father’s and mothers Sons for his political actions so he should know he destroying his reputation and his records are going to hunt down his own family..I think vice President James Wani Igga will be respected forever and his families have

    repondre message

Comment on this article



