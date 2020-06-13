Over 289,000 refugees return to South Sudan

June 13, 2020 (JUBA) - Over 289,000 South Sudanese have spontaneously regained their areas of origin since the cessation of hostilities agreement by the end of 2017.
The figure was announced in a joint statement released on Friday by the South Sudanese Relief and Rehabilitation Commission- RRC’s chair Manase Lomole and UNHCR Representative a.i Adan D. Ilmi.
"By May 2020, over 168,800 South Sudanese refugees have returned to South Sudan following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in October 2018, and 289 650 in total since November 2017," says the statement.
The refugees continued to return to the country despite COVID-19 border restrictions, mostly due to; family reunion, high cost of living especially those from Khartoum, and improved security in some return locations in South Sudan.
Also, significant returns from DR Congo into Western Equatorial was due to increased activities of armed elements along DRC, CAR and South Sudan borders.
According to the statement, 168,964 individuals returned to South Sudan since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018.
The Eastern Equatoria registered the highest number of returnees with 64,767 individuals followed by Central Equatoria 59,657, Unity 50,879 and Jonglei 48,025.
(ST)
