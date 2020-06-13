 
 
 
Sudan’s parties to discuss military reform ahead of peace deal

Ahmed Tugud Darfur groups spokesperson speaks to reporters with al-Taishi (L) on 24 February 2020 (SC photo)
June 13, 2020 (JUBA) - The transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) will discuss reforming and developing the military institution, after completing discussions on security arrangements as the last item for peace talks.

The two sides are expected to sign an initial peace agreement on June 20, according to a time frame set by the South Sudanese mediation.

"The parties have finished most of the issues, and now the discussion is focused on the file of security arrangements and the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) measures, which is the penultimate stage before to discuss reforming and developing the military institution," Ahmed Tugud, SRF chief negotiator for Darfur track said on Saturday.

He further said the parties could conclude an agreement before the appointed time, according to the official Sudan News Agency.

For his part, a member of the Sovereign Council and Sudanese government negotiator Mohamed -al-Hassan Eltaishi stressed that the recent rift within the SRF between the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi and the other armed groups will not affect the process.

"Since the beginning, we stressed that any document be signed by each member of the SRF," Eltaishi said, adding that he was aware that an alliance by definition is not permanent.

"Therefore if you review the signed documents even the Declaration of Juba you would see that they are signed by all the SRF groups," he said during an interview with the Sudan 24 TV on Saturday.

(ST)

