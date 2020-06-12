SLM’s al-Nur calls on ICC to indict Sudan’s al-Burhan

June 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Wahid al-Nur the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW) cast doubt on the capacity of Hamdok’s government to hand over the former Sudanese president to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and called for a new arrest warrant against the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday, the holdout rebel leader welcomed the "extradition" of former Janjaweed commander Ali Kushayb who was transferred to the ICC custody on Tuesday 9 June.

Al-Nur who was addressing his 4-page long statement to international community praised the call made by International Criminal Court’s Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on the Sudanese interim government to expedite the handover of former Sudanese officials indicted by the war crimes court.

The Sudanese government expressed readiness to discuss with the handover of former officials wanted by The Hague based court stressing it is "part of the Sudanese authorities’ pursuit of justice for the victims of the war in Darfur which is a necessary condition for achieving peace".

However, al-Nur in his call to the UN Security Council and the ICC said he cannot show the same enthusiasm to the pledge made by the government on al-Bashir’s handover to the international justice.

"We regard this ostensible intent as little more than symbolic lip service, when the well-intentioned Prime Minister Hamdok is a self-evident, lame-duck with little genuine executive authority, hamstrung by the forces of the old order still very much in evidence, overtly or behind the scenes wielding the true power in the interim government," al-Nur stated.

He further said that the current transitional authority in Khartoum encompasses senior figures in the military, paramilitary, police and intelligence officers involved in Darfur crimes.

"Among those evading accountability (...) is none other than the sitting Chairman of the Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, whom as a Sudanese Army intelligence Colonel was earlier an intellectual author and enabler of the Darfuri genocide".

"He too together with others must be subject to prosecution for command responsibility for the brutal crackdown on civilians last June," he further stressed.

The exiled rebel leader met last October with Prime Minister Abdallah Homdok in Paris. Also, earlier this year he announced his return to the country to hold a comprehensive conference for peace in Sudan.

However, in his statement said that the transitional government has no legitimacy and he would not recognize it.

"The present transitional government in Sudan, so glaringly lacks democratic legitimacy, without a popular mandate or even democratic intent, where true civilian sovereignty is held hostage, it is not an authority we will recognize".

(ST)