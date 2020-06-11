 
 
 
Sudan’s prosecutor arrest spokesman of former regime dismantling committee

July 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Spokesman of the Empowerment Removal Committee Salah Manna was briefly detained on Thursday after a complaint lodged against him by a Sudanese military firm called Zadna International Investment.

Salah MannaIn a tweet he published late on Thursday evening, Manns confirmed his arrest after an arrest warrant issued against him by the Press Prosecution in connection with the Zadna Company.

"Yes, Zadna Company sued me and lodged a complaint at the information Prosecution against me and an arrest warrant was issued by the Press Prosecution in the same case.

"The lawsuit seeks at least $2 trillion because I said Zadna has laundered the money of the figures of the former regime," he added.

Zadna International Investment Co. Ltd. is a holding company that has four other companies including, Zadna for roads and bridges, Zadna for irrigation and excavations, Zadna for construction, Agricultural Zadna.

This company and other firms belonging to the Sudanese army and security services which had been exonerated from taxes and had many facilities despite their business activities.

Zadna sued for defamation the spokesman of the Empowerment Removal Committee and the official Sudan TV represented by ts director Logman Ahmed accusing them of damaging its reputation.

Manna’s brief detention triggers question about the immunity of the anti-corruption committee which undertaking a vital function in the dismantling of the former regime.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

