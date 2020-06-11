Legal measures against Kushayb pushed him to surrender to ICC: Sudan’s prosecution

June 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Attorney General said on Thursday that it was pursuing the Janjaweed militia leader, Ali Kushayb, who surrendered to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the neighbouring Central Africa Republic (CAR) on Tuesday.

In a press statement released on Thursday, the Attorney General said that since his appointment in late October 2019, he ordered to open Darfur cases.

"After the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for some persons against whom evidence was available, including Ali Mohamed Ali Abdel-Rahman, known as " Kushayb,". He was charged under articles (21/24/130/162/164/167/175) of the penal code, besides other articles of crimes against persons, money, rape and violence against women. An arrest warrant was issued for him on the 2nd of December 2019"

Following what the statement said that the Attorney General requested his arrest from the interior ministry and the Director-General of the Police.

Different reports say that Kushayb who had been in South Darfur decided to flee the country to CAR after slamming the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan saying they were fighting the rebellion side-by-side and today he orders to arrest him.

The militia leader who is accused of rape and killing of civilians in Darfur told his relatives he prefers to go the Hague based court to give them details of crimes committed by al-Burhan.

The prosecution said that five persons were arrested in connection with war crimes committed in Darfur from 2003 to 2010 while search operations still continue for some other fugitives.

Sudanese government on Wednesday said ready to discuss with the ICC the handover of former Sudanese officials under arrest in Khartoum and wanted by the war crimes court.

Kushayb who is a tribal leader in Wadi Salih area of South Darfur was also a leading member of the Popular Defence Forces (PDF) and reportedly commanded Janjaweed militia and participated personally in attacks on civilians.

He was also the mediator between the leaders of the Janjaweed militia in Wadi Salih and the government. He allegedly enlisted fighters, armed, funded and provided food and other supplies to the Janjaweed militia under his command.

