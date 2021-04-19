16 killed, 20 others wounded in Lakes State attack

April 18, 2021 (JUBA/RUMBEK) - At least 16 civilians were killed and 20 others wounded in renewed communal clashes in South Sudan’s Lakes State over the weekend, an official said.

Map detail of South Sudan showing Lakes state in red

The state minister of culture, youth and sports, William Koji Kirjok said the clashes occurred between Gony and Thuyic communities at the Manyangrel cattle camp.

"We are still waiting for more reports from police who are now on the ground," he told Xinhua on Sunday, adding that security forces have been sent to the scene to quell the violence and restore calm.

Since 2019, South Sudan has been experiencing a surge in communal violence in Jonglei, Warrap and Lakes states mainly due to cattle raiding, child abduction and revenge killings.

According to previous reports, the routine of intercommunal clashes in many parts of the country prevails due to lack of an efficient justice system.

(ST)