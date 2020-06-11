Sudanese parties close to signing off on initial peace deal: Arman



June 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese parties edged closer to clinching a peace deal as they are finalizing talks on national issues, said Yasir Arman SPLM-N Agar on Thursday.

In line with a time frame endorsed by the Sudanese government and the armed groups last May, the two sides will initial a peace agreement on 20 June.

The head of the government negotiating team Mohamed Haman Daglo “Hemetti” took part in a teleconference session of talks on national issues and vowed to sign the deal as agreed on 20 June.

“The negotiations entered their final stages, and yesterday a meeting was held to discuss the chapter of the national issues,” in statements to Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

The parties “agreed on the entire document except for the question of power-sharing, which will be tackled later. In this regard, there are some issues related to some tracks and some points that will be discussed with the government delegation,” he further added.

Sources close to the talks say the central and northern Sudan tracks demand to be represented in the regional and local structures of their region and the government has to consider this point.

Also, the withdrawal of the Minni Minnawi group from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front requires to reach an agreement between the parties son its representation in the national and regional authorities within the shares of the SRF groups.

According to Arman, Hemetti pledged that he would be in Juba on 20 June to sign the peace agreement.

Also, the mediation is working on the finishing touches for a decisive meeting between the government delegation with the parties to the peace process to reach the final agreement and to initial it.

This agreement will change the political map and will qualitatively change the political landscape in Sudan because five armed movements in addition to other political movements will return to the country. So, the movements that have worked in the armed struggle for many years will be part of the political process in the country.

This agreement will also be a key to the movements that did not fully participate in the peace process.

Donor meeting

The SPLM-N Agar chief negotiator praised the support of the African Union and the United Nations to Sudan and the peace process.

He added that they agreed with the government about their participation in the donors’ conference for Sudan scheduled for 25 June.

“We hope that the international community will support the implementation of the peace agreement, the return of the displaced and refugees,” he said.

The armed groups will join the two technical and political committees for the donor meeting.

Arman said that the upcoming peace agreement will help to address the mistakes that accompanied the transitional period and build a new partnership.

“This deal calls for a new phase of transition that corrects the previous mistakes and establishes a stronger partnership between civilians and the military to achieve peace and a complete democratic transition,” he said.

