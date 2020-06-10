 
 
 
Sudan says ready for dialogue with ICC over Darfur suspects

The IC headquarters in The Hague (AFP/Martijn Beekman Photo)
June 10, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government welcomed on Wednesday the surrender of Ali Kushayb to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and reiterated its willingness to discuss the appearance before the justice of the former regime’s officials who are currently under detention in Khartoum.

The Minister of Information Faisal Muhammad Saleh who is also the government spokesman said that Kushayb is accused by the Sudanese authorities of committing a number of crimes, just as there is an arrest warrant issued against him by the war crimes court.

"The Sudanese government (...), as it had previously stated, confirms its willingness to discuss the appearance of the remaining suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court, as part of the Sudanese authorities’ pursuit of justice for the victims of the war in Darfur which is a necessary condition for achieving peace," he stressed.

The Sudanese government committed itself during the peace talks with the armed groups mediated by the South Sudanese government to hand over the former officials indicted by the ICC for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Darfur.

In a statement issued in the Hague after Kushayb’s arrival to the ICC custody, the ICC prosecutor called on the Sudanese government to hand over former President Omer al-Bashir, former minister Abdel-Rahim Hussein, and former minister Ahmad Harun and rebel leader Abdallah Banda, all they are wanted by the international court

"As such, the Government of Sudan remains under a legal obligation to transfer the four remaining suspects to the Court to stand trial," said Fatou Bensouda.

"All Darfur suspects against whom ICC warrants have been issued must be brought to justice through genuine proceedings either in a courtroom in Sudan or at the Court in The Hague. To this end, pursuant to the principle of complementarity and my mandate as ICC Prosecutor, I welcome dialogue with the Government of Sudan," she further expressed.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

