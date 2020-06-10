South Sudan’s cantonment sites and training centres are on the verge of collapse: CTSAMVM



June 10, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s cantonment sites and training centres are on the verge of collapse due to lack of support and means, said the head of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Teshome Gemechu Aderie made his remarks at the two-day meeting of the CTSAMVM Technical Committee in Juba on Tuesday and Wednesday 9-10 June.

Addressing the opening session on Tuesday, Aderie said the main focus of his mechanism was to monitor and verify the cantonment sites and barracks as well as training centres across the country.

Most cantonment sites are near collapse because of the lack of logistical support, he said.

There is also a critical lack of logistic support to the Training Centers and other concerns such as the lack of training syllabi at the centres and lack of clear directives on dates of graduation and funding, he added.

The pre-transitional period had been extended twice to allow the implementation of the security arrangements which should lead to the formation of one army through the cantonment sites and training. However, the lack of funds pushed the parties to form the transitional national unity government without this crucial step.

Now, the parties continue to face the same problems and in addition, they are distracted by their difference over the power-sharing at the level of the state governors and the COVID-19 crisis.

"This is of great concern for the unification of forces," however said the head of the CTSAMVM.

The co-existence of separate armies and the lack of funds may encourage some dissatisfied commanders to rebel and may push some others to use these troops in the intercommunal fighting, agree observers in Juba.

However, as it was recalled in the different UN reports, the most important that the ceasefire continues to hold despite the sporadic clashes as it was the case between the SSPDF and SPLM/A-IO in the Maiwut/Jekau area last April and the limited attacks between them and the holdout NAS mainly in Central Equatoria.

