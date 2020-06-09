 
 
 
Lou Nuer, Dinka Bor mobilizing to attack Murle land: statement

June 9, 2020 (JUBA) - Boma Youth accused the Dinka Bor and Lou Nuer of mobilising youth with the support of the South Sudanese army and the SPLA-IO in preparation for an attack on the Murle land.

IDPs from the Murle tribe, wait to receive food rations and other items from the World Food Programme at a distribution point in Pibor town, in the Sudanese state of Jonglei. (file/UN)In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) Youth Union claimed that mechanized division’s commander supplied weapon and ammunition to the mobilized you to attack the Murle.

Dinka Bor in the land of the Murle pushed them to use "other communities as Nuer, Jie, kachippo, Anyuak and other communities including governments soldiers to fight for them to liberate GPAA land for them".

The youth group further said that the two groups and Jie carried out a coordinated attack on the Murles on 17 February where they captured nine hundred and seventy-five children and women (975) and 60,000 heads of cattle, according to the statement.

The Murle youth group further said that tribal fighters started moving on 6 June to the Murle land adding that military scouts performing reconnaissance from both sides clashed in the western part of the area on 7 June.

They also said the SPLA-IO mobilized youth from the cantonment sites in Malakal and Ayod.

Intercommunal attacks threaten peace

The head of South Sudan peacekeeping mission (UNMISS) ), David Shearer warned Tuesday that rising intercommunal clashes are harming civilians and could unravel the peace agreement.

Between January and May of this year, the UN Mission says there have been 415 violent incidents between communities, nearly a four-fold increase from the same period last year.

Shearer also noted that much of the lawlessness stems from political parties failing to agree on the appointment of governors and local authorities in 10 states.

He strongly urged the Government and others to compromise and agree on these critical positions so the states can take steps forward to prevent conflict, build peace, and assist with the pandemic response.

(ST)

  • 10 June 00:00, by Khent

    A military assault on an entire tribe is the worst possible outcome, so a timely an uncompromising military intervention is needed to prevent a massacre (s). It’s clear that the military must be deployed to separate these warring communities; a large Federal police contingent (military strength) should also be stationed permanently all throughout Pibor.

    repondre message

    • 10 June 00:39, by Khent

      Instead of actually pre-empting incidents, Juba only ever deploys military forces at the heels of tensions, clashes and massacres — and incompetent ’leadership’ usually worsens the situation. A permanent solution is required; a thoroughly reformed security sector should deploy and station as many as 100, 000 members in Lakes State, Jonglei, Warrap and Unity State...

      repondre message

Comment on this article



