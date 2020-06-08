 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 8 June 2020

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to discuss Renaissance dame filing

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the Blue Nile in Guba Woreda, Ethiopia on 26 Spet 2019 (Reuters photo)
June 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Irrigations ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan will hold a teleconference on Tuesday for further talks on the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GRED).

Speaking to Sudan Tribune, Yasir Abbas Sudanese Irrigation Minister said the meeting is a result of a series of bilateral consultations by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok with his Ethiopian and Egyptian counterparts to resume tripartite negotiations on the pending issues.

"The meeting, which will be held at the initiative of Sudan, will include, in addition to the three irrigation ministers, observers from the United States of America, the European Union and South Africa," he said.

The virtual meeting comes on the backdrop of the recent row over the filling of the GERD reservoir. Sudan and Egypt point to the need to reach an agreement on this process before its launch while Ethiopia says resolved to start the process next July in any case.

"We hope this meeting be constructive and a continuation of the cooperation established between the riparian countries since a long time ago," he said before to add "Much has been accomplished and little remains to be done".

Last January, the ministers of the three countries met in Washington and agreed to fill the GERD in stages during the wet season of every year starting from July 2020. Also, they agreed to take into account the impact on downstream reservoirs of other dams on the Blue Nile.

The ministers had to meet two weeks later by the end of January to complete technical and legal talks of the filling process and to finalize an agreement but the Ethiopian delegation skipped the meeting saying they have to conduct more consultations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance: the opponents their interior motives? (2-3) 2020-06-05 12:29:45 By: Trayo A. Ali To expose and preempt the plot these opposing forces to the UN are hatching, the tricks and tactics using, the ploys they are crafting and ulterior motives they harbour and the (...)

We neither Forget nor Forgive the 3 June 2019 Massacre 2020-06-04 06:41:26 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Today Wednesday, June 3rd 2020 comes as the great epic of redemption at the dawn of the third of June 2019, whose memory will remain immortal in the history book, (...)

The untold crisis of health system in South Sudan 2020-06-03 06:49:09 by Dr Jok Gang The South Sudanese war began in 1955 at the time when people of the region began to feel a lack of representation in the government and therefore the absence of the crucial (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.