Sudan’s paramilitary PDF changes name to Reserve Department

June 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) has changed the name of the paramilitary Popular Defence Forces (PDF) to the Reserve Department.

"At its meeting on 2 June 2020, the Joint Chiefs of Staff decided to amend the name of the Popular Defence Forces to the Reserve Department," reads an internal note signed by Maj Gen Director of SAF Organization and Armament Department issued on 4 June.

The Sudanese army confirmed the change of name after the spread of the internal document in social media.

"The change of the name of the Popular Defence Forces to the Reserve Department was decided after the dissolution of this body, and its affiliation to the Ministry of Defence, ending its link with the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” said the statement.

The statement further said that this change was not an isolated measure but comes within the framework of important reforms taking place currently.

After the collapse of the former regime, the Transitional Military Council attached the paramilitary force to the Sudanese army. Previously its commander was only accountable for the President of the Republic who is the commander in chief of the army.

The PDF was established by the ousted president in November 1989 four months after the Islamist coup d’etat that brought him to power.

According to the PDF Act, this paramilitary force was intended ‘to train citizens on military and civil capabilities, to raise security awareness and military discipline among them, in order to act as a support force to the other regular ones on request’

