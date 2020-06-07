 
 
 
Sunday 7 June 2020

Former political detainee forms new rebel group in South Sudan

Kerbino Wol (Amnesty International photo)

June 7, 2020 (JUBA) - A former political detainee Kerbino Agok Wol has formed a new armed group, the October 7th Movement, to bring democratic change in South Sudan.

“We are the 7 October Movement. We are voices of the collective citizenry and the sacred homeland that is called South Sudan,” read the manifesto of the rebel group.

Wol who described the ruling elite in South Sudan as “looters” says that the root cause of the crisis can be found in the system of power and repression this corrupt elite.

Therefore, the whole “system must be eliminated”.

Wol had been detained on 27 April 2018 without charge and incarcerated at the Blue House in Juba. After the riot of 7 October 2018, he had been imprisoned for 10 years for taking part in the organized insurrection by the inmates of the detention facility.

President Kiir, however, pardoned him and he was released on 3 January 2020, as part of the government commitment to create a conducive environment for peace implementation.

Born in 1982, he joined the SPLA at the age of twelve, becoming a member of the “Red Army,” a contingent of child soldiers, after the arrival of his family to a refugees camp in Ethiopia.

Through his the Nile Foundation, the philanthropist businessman organized a series of awareness and empowerment programmes to encourage youth to adopt a spirit of reconciliation beyond tribal lines and peacebuilding.

The People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) of Hakim Dario welcomed the new rebel group saying the 7th October Movement represents the “country’s high expectations and hopes of breaking clean from the failed, ailing and corrupt SPLM leadership that has led South Sudan to a senseless civil war”.

Dario further called on the new group which is based outside the country to join his alliance South Sudan NADAFA to get rid of the “SPLM tyranny and unabated corruption” and work together to repair the country’s social fabric for peaceful co-existence with each other.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

