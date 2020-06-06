 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 6 June 2020

South Sudan’s Machar to resume work on Monday after COVID-19 recovery

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 6, 2020 (JUAB) - South Sudan First Vice President Riek Machar and Defence Minister Angelina Teny will return to his office on Monday 8 June, according to a statement issued in Juba on Saturday.

Riek Machar (AFP file photo)Machar and his wife Teny had been in self-isolation at their home after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday 18 May.

They "have both been discharged today as having fully recovered from the coronavirus," said James Dak, the head of First Vice President Office’s Press Unit, in a statement released on Saturday.

The First Vice-President and the Defence Minister have been tested negative for the second time on Saturday.

"The two leaders are therefore expected to resume their daily active public offices duties anytime soon, hopefully by Monday, 8 June 2020," stressed Dak.

Vice-Presidents Hussein Abdelbagi and James Wani have both tested positive for coronavirus, the same for the Information Minister Michael Makuei.

As of Saturday, South Sudan reported 1,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six recoveries and 14 deaths.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance: the opponents their interior motives? (2-3) 2020-06-05 12:29:45 By: Trayo A. Ali To expose and preempt the plot these opposing forces to the UN are hatching, the tricks and tactics using, the ploys they are crafting and ulterior motives they harbour and the (...)

We neither Forget nor Forgive the 3 June 2019 Massacre 2020-06-04 06:41:26 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Today Wednesday, June 3rd 2020 comes as the great epic of redemption at the dawn of the third of June 2019, whose memory will remain immortal in the history book, (...)

The untold crisis of health system in South Sudan 2020-06-03 06:49:09 by Dr Jok Gang The South Sudanese war began in 1955 at the time when people of the region began to feel a lack of representation in the government and therefore the absence of the crucial (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.