South Sudan’s Machar to resume work on Monday after COVID-19 recovery

June 6, 2020 (JUAB) - South Sudan First Vice President Riek Machar and Defence Minister Angelina Teny will return to his office on Monday 8 June, according to a statement issued in Juba on Saturday.
Machar and his wife Teny had been in self-isolation at their home after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday 18 May.
They "have both been discharged today as having fully recovered from the coronavirus," said James Dak, the head of First Vice President Office’s Press Unit, in a statement released on Saturday.
The First Vice-President and the Defence Minister have been tested negative for the second time on Saturday.
"The two leaders are therefore expected to resume their daily active public offices duties anytime soon, hopefully by Monday, 8 June 2020," stressed Dak.
Vice-Presidents Hussein Abdelbagi and James Wani have both tested positive for coronavirus, the same for the Information Minister Michael Makuei.
As of Saturday, South Sudan reported 1,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six recoveries and 14 deaths.
(ST)
