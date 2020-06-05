SRF groups welcome Sudan’s new mission, call to maintain UNAMID



June 5, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) welcomed the establishment of a new United Nations mission for Sudan but at the same time called to maintain Darfur peacekeeping operation.

The Security Council his week endorsed a resolution establishing the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) to support the Sudanese government efforts to achieve peace and democratic reforms but also renewed UNAMID mission until the end of December.

In a press conference held in Juba before a videoconference meeting on the national issue with the government delegation, the chief negotiators of the SRF group said that the two resolutions 2524 and 2525 represent real support for peace and stability in Sudan.

Yasir Arman SPLM-N Agar deputy leader, however, regretted that the SRF had not been consulted by the African Union and the UN on the UNITAMS.

"There is a donors’ conference (that will take place this month) and we hope that the forces that negotiate in Juba be involved because this conference also concerns the cause of peace,". he further added.

Ahmed Tugud JEM chief negotiator welcomed the extension of UNAMID mandate until the end of the year and expressed hope that the assessment mission that will evaluate if there is a need or not to maintain the mission will open the door for its continuation in the future.

He further said the UNAMID is needed to create a conducive environment for the implementation of the future peace agreement and the protection of civilians.

In the same vein, Mohamed Bashir of the SLM Minni Minnawi said they look forward to the continuation of UNAMID in Darfur to participate in the peace enforcement and the protection of IDPs.

Also, he said that the role of UNITAMS in the implementation of the peace agreement in not quite clear and called for more indications about the role that the new mission would play in case of UNAMID exit from Darfur.

For his part, Nimir Abdel Rahman, SLM-Transitional Council chief negotiator reiterated calls for the continuation of the hybrid mission in Darfur stressing that its role is different from the UNITAMS which is designed to achieve the democratic transition.

UNAMID is needed in Darfur for a long time because of the fragile security situation in the region as it would create a suitable atmosphere for the voluntary return of displaced and refugees, he asserted.

The negotiators of the other armed groups voiced their support to maintain the UNAMID and called to consider the security situation in the region.

