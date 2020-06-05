Sudanese army retakes rebel position in western Jabel Marra: Central Darfur governor



June 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese army recaptured a position in western Jabal Marra area held by the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) and a militia group led by the notorious tribal leader Musa Hilal said the Central Darfur Governor on Friday.

On Tuesday 2 June, the Sudanese army said the SLM-AW and the Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC) attacked its position in the area and accused them of breaching a cessation of hostilities.

In a press statement released on Friday, Governor Suleiman al-Amin Mussad confirmed that the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) control Kartum area in western Jebel Marra after the brutal attack by the two armed groups.

"The armed forces were able to recover the areas that had been attacked by the movements in a short time, with a qualitative operation in which the aggressors suffered heavy losses of life and equipment," Mussad said.

The SLM-AW is not part of the peace talks in Juba, while the group of Musa Hilal is struggling to free its leader who is in jail since now two years ago.

This is the first time the government speaks about the presence of RAC fighters who are from North Darfur in Jebel Marra. Hilal followers say he is arrested by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" his former aid, current RSF leader and also the deputy chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council.

However, SLM-AW spokesman Mohamed Abdel Rahman al-Nayer dismissed the statement of Central Darfur governor saying there were no clashes between the two sides since the first of June.

"The army’s statement about recovering areas is only an attempt to boost the morale of its soldiers after the losses incurred in the ranks of the assailant forces from the Sudanese army," said al-Nayer.

The SLM-AW exiled leader had pledged to launch an initiative for a comprehensive peace inside Sudan, but he postponed it until the end of the coronavirus crisis.

