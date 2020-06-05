 
 
 
South Sudan welcomes international recognition of its efforts for peace in Sudan

Opening session of the third round of peace talks in Juba on 10 Dec 2019 (Sovereign Council Photo)
June 5, 2020 (JUAB) - South Sudan welcomed the acknowledgement of its role to bring peace and stability in Sudan and pointed to the significant progress achieved in the process two weeks ahead of the signing of the initial peace agreement

On Thursday 3 June, the UN Security Council adopted two resolutions one establishing the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) to support the Sudanese government efforts to achieve peace and democratic transition. While the second extended UNAMID mission until the end of December.

The resolution 2524 (2020) establishing the UNITMAS acknowledge "the progress made in the peace negotiations in Juba, noting with appreciation the role of the Government of South Sudan in supporting these negotiations, urging the parties to the conflict to engage constructively to swiftly reach a peace agreement (...)".

Speaking to reporters before to chair a videoconference session of talks between the transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Dhieu Matouk the deputy chief mediator applauded the adoption of the two resolutions by the Security Council saying they focus on achieving peace and stability in Sudan.

" In particular, the mediation welcomes the acknowledgement of the Government of South Sudan role to mediate the Sudanese conflict," he further said.

Matouk also echoed the call by the UN Security Council to the holdout groups that refused to take part in the peace process to join the Juba mediated talks.

"The conflict in Sudan is political in nature and therefore requires an inclusive political process where one can be given space to express the grievances and amicably forge a way forward," he added.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir since several years proposed to mediate the talks for peace in Sudan saying bringing peace in Sudan means peace in his country also.

Further, he said his relations with the armed groups in Sudan would help to convince them to make the needed concessions for peace in Sudan.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

