Hamdok says no red lines should set to achieve peace in Sudan

June 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said that no red lines should be set for reaching peace, whether it is a discussion of secularism, regional autonomy or self-determination.

Abdallah Hamdok (Reuters photo)

The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu demands that the issue of the relationship of religion to the state should be included in peace talks but the government delegation says this matter would be discussed at the constitutional conference with the participation of all the political forces.

"There should be no red lines for peace," he said, in a television interview broadcast Thursday evening. "Any issue, whether secularism, self-determination or self-government, should be discussed. If we address these issues with impartiality we can put an end to the suffering of our people, " he further stressed.

The Prime Minister went further to criticize the 5-track approach adopted by the government negotiating team with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front pointing out that this contributed to prolonging the negotiations for more than six months, the delay provided in the Constitutional Document.

Hamdok revealed that the cabinet approved the "Peace Engineering" project before the start of negotiations, adding that the project is based on addressing the root causes of the crisis through axes: social development, transitional justice and reconciliation, governance and administration, security arrangements and humanitarian assistance.

The Sovereignty Council which is tasked with the peace negotiations agreed with the Revolutionary Front in September 2019r that the negotiations would be based on five tracks: North, East and Central Sudan, besides Darfur and the Two Area (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state).

Hamdok said that the biggest challenge facing his government remains the resettlement of the displaced and refugees.

He expected that the new UN mission that the UN Security Council established on Thursday, would support transition issues, especially the return of the displaced and refugees to their areas of origin.

During the Darfur conflict between the Government forces including militiamen and rebel groups, which began in 2003, the UN estimated that around 2.7 million forced from their homes.

(ST)

