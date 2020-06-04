 
 
 
Nhial Deng Nhial appointed minister of South Sudan's presidential affairs

June 4, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir Thursday appointed Nhial Deng Nhial as new Minister of Presidential Affairs after firing his former Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng.

Nhial Deng Nhial (Getty Image)Nhial took the oath of office before President Kiir in a ceremony attended by Vice-Presidents Rebecca Garang and Taban Deng, Senior Presidential advisor Kuol Manyang Juuk and SPLM Secretary-General Jemma Nunu Kumba.

Speaking at the ceremony, the South Sudanese president said that he fired his former minister due to the slow progress in the construction of Bahr el Ghazal Road which is implemented by the Chinese firm, Shandong Company Limited.

"President Salva Kiir added that the construction of the road started in a poor manner and urged the new minister to review the whole construction process," said the presidential press unit in a statement issued after the ceremony.

The 390 km project is paid with oil crude, but due to the delay in the payment, the company stopped its activities for several months.

Vice President for infrastructure cluster, Taban Deng Gai said that the change "had nothing to do with former Minister Mayiik Ayii as an individual, but the demand from the people that the SPLM party needs to take lead in the country’s affairs".

For its part, the SPLM Secretary-General Nunu Kumba welcomed the appointment of Nhial stressing that it is the mandate of the ruling party to take the lead in the affairs of the nation.

The SPLM Acting Secretary-General Jemma Nunu Kumba in her remarks outlined that the SPLM party is happy with the appointment of Nhial Deng Nhial as the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Nunu said, it is the mandate of the SPLM as a ruling party to take the lead in the affairs of the nation.

Nhial worked as defence minister, foreign affairs minister, presidential adviser among others.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

