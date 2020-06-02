SLM-Minnawi declines videoconference meetings to discuss security arrangements in Darfur

June 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) declined to take part in a videoconference meeting on Tuesday to discuss the security arrangement with the Sudanese government.

SLM-MM leader (AFP)

As part of the social distancing measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus, the mediation organizes cyber meetings between the government from Khartoum and the armed groups from Juba.

“The Movement pays special attention to security arrangements, therefore its discussion requires special procedures and direct meetings between the parties,” said a statement released by Mohamed Bashir Abdallah SLM-MM Chief negotiator in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Abdallah further said they were not part of the videoconference meeting on the security arrangements on Tuesday and therefore they are not concerned by its outcome.

The armed group believes that such discussions should take place with the participation of military commanders, advisers and experts.

Bashir renewed the SLM-MM’s commitment to the peace process, adding they are in touch with the mediation, the transitional government and international partners to reach a solution that leads to “real peace”, as he said.

On 18 May, the SLM-MM broke away from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and reiterated its commitment to the peace process as an independent party.

(ST)