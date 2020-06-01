 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 1 June 2020

Women group calls for support to street food vendors in Khartoum state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A woman sells tea in a cafe area close to the main gathering point for the demonstrations against the military government in Khartoum, Sudan on April 27, 2019 (Getty Images)
June 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A women’s group for street food vendors, the multipurpose Women Cooperative Union, called on the Sudanese transitional government to provide the needed support for its members to face the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis.

As a result of the social distancing measures implemented by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19, street food and beverage vendors mainly women lost many of their clients but also they have to stay home to not encourage people to break the lockdown.

The Union leadership discussed the ways to support the 15,000 vendors in Khartoum State affected by the crisis during a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Higher Committee of Health Emergencies on 15 March 2020.

"The meeting recommended support for this (informal) sector via the multipurpose Women Cooperative Union," said the group in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

However, over two months after the meeting and some 50 days after the handover of a list including the details of more than 12,000 women nothing have been done to support these women.

"Moreover, they have not reached out to the Union to notify us about any developments related to this issue, even while the Union has been attempting to contact the relevant bodies," said the group.

The statement added that the lack of concern by the government raised a "sense of resentment and anger" among the affected working women who are almost the only sources of family’s income.

The group went to say that the affected working women further directed their anger at the Union’s leadership and as some accuse them of being responsible for this difficult situation.

"We now demand that the transitional government and High Committee of Health Emergencies secure our rights in life and safety and fulfil their obligations toward the informal-sector working women and their communities in the peripheries of Khartoum State,". urged the Union.

The Sudanese government on Monday extended the lockdown in Khartoum state until the 18th of June as the ministry of health reported 113 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam: A last chance for diplomacy 2020-06-01 18:14:13 Is the GERD turning from an opportunity for cooperation into a cause for antagonism? by Yaseen Mohmad Abdalla The dispute between Egypt and Sudan on the one side, and Ethiopia on the other, (...)

Smear campaign against head of national security 2020-05-31 18:05:31 By Machar Mayuen This statement serves to condemn all the smears campaigns labelled against the Director-General of National Security Service (NSS) General Akol Koor Kuc by anti-peace elements (...)

Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance: the opponents and their interior motives (1-3) 2020-05-30 22:57:09 By: Trayo A. Ali Political bodies opposing the proposed UN support mission to Sudan are the Popular Congress Party (NCP), Law and Development Party (led by the well-known supporter of ISIS Dr (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.