Ethiopia calls to discuss recent border attack through joint military committee

May 31, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Ethiopia on Sunday called to address an attack on Sudanese forces by its troops and armed men through a joint military committee established recently to tackle such incident.

A road leading to Ethiopia-Sudan border (Photo Jamminglobal.com)On Thursday Ethiopian militiamen backed regular troops crossed the border and attacked Sudanese troops several times and for long hours. They killed an army officer, a child and wounded several military and civilians.

The unjustified attack triggered official and popular indignation. On Saturday, the Sudanese army announced the deployment of further troops on the border while the foreign ministry summoned the Ethiopian envoy asking for official explanations.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ethiopian foreign ministry referred "with great dismay" to the border attack and expressed "its deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of both countries".

"The Ministry urges that the two countries should work together through existing military mechanisms to address and jointly investigate circumstances surrounding the incident," further said the statement.

The statement called to maintain close collaboration between the local and regional authorities in the border areas.

"We believe that the incident does not represent the strong ties between the peoples of the two countries," stressed the Ethiopian foreign ministry.

Sudanese news agency released a report on Sunday blaming the former regime for turning a blind eye to the repeated use by the Ethiopian framer of the Sudanese territory.

It added that the former regime had sealed a secret deal in 1996 with the government of the late Meles Zenawi accordingly Ethiopia will prevent Sudanese opposition from carrying out cross border attacks and in return, they would allow Ethiopian farmers to cultivate inside the Sudanese territory.

The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council spent all his military carrier working at the Border Guard Forces in the different parts of the country including eastern Sudan before to join the army’s General Staff and became its chief in 2018.

On 8 April, following an attack by Ethiopian militiamen, al-Burhan inspected the border forces and declared that his army is ready to protect Sudan’s border.

(ST)

