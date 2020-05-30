 
 
 
Vice President James Wani tests positive for coronavirus

May 30, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Vice President James Wani Igga has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the third vice-president and the fifth member of the government to catch the respiratory disease.

South Sudan's vice-president, James Wani Igga (Photo: Larco Lomayat)Igga informed the country of his infection in statements to South Sudan’s TV on Saturday.

"My samples were taken for testing a few days ago and today it has been found positive for corona," he said.

"I encourage all South Sudanese to really go for testing. This is very important so that we stop the spread of this pandemic to more people," he further said.

First Vice-President Riek Machar, his wife and Defence Minister Angelina Teny were the first to be tested positive, followed by Information Minister Michael Makuei and recently Vice-President Hussein Abdelbagi tested positive.

Health Minister Elizabeth Achuei on Saturday disclosed after meeting President Salva Kiir she had requested him to impose a lockdown in the country. She added the measure is needed to contain the coronavirus spread in the country.

South Sudan’s Inspector General of Police Gen Majak Akech Malok also met with President Kiir on Saturday. After the meeting, he urged South Sudanese to stay home and avoid crowded are.

"If the citizens don’t observe and abide by the preventive measures then the police will take the responsibility to ensure that people respect the orders of preventive measures," he warned.

(ST)

