Sudan summons Ethiopian ambassador in protest over border attacks



May 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s foreign ministry summoned the Ethiopian ambassador on Saturday to protest over a border attack carried out by militiamen backed by its army, the ministry said.

On Thursday Ethiopian militias backed by the Ethiopian army clashed with the Sudanese army for more than six hours killing a Sudanese officer and a child, also several soldiers and civilians were wounded.

The attack intervened as the two countries agreed formed a high-level committee to address this issue. Ethiopian authorities did not apologize or make an official explanation over what its seen in Khartoum as a setback in bilateral relations.

"The Director of the Department of Neighbouring Countries at the Ministry conveyed to the Ethiopian Chargé d’Affaires the condemnation and rejection of the Sudanese government for this sinful attack," said the Sudanese foreign ministry in a statement issued after the meeting.

The Sudanese diplomat "demanded to take measures to stop such attacks, and warned that the sustainability and development of bilateral cooperation must be built on mutual respect for sovereignty, independence and borders," further stressed the statement.

In Khartoum, political forces unanimously condemned the Ethiopian attack and called on the government to take the appropriate measures to protect the border.

The Government Spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh said that Khartoum asked Ethiopia to explain the circumstances of the attacks on Sudanese territory, adding they expect a quick response from Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, the military Governor Gadaref State Nasr Eldin Ahmad stated on Saturday that there are clear Ethiopian territorial ambitions in Sudan, despite its recognition of the border agreement signed in 1903.

Ahmed did not rule out further attacks in the future, but he stressed that the armed forces are ready to protect Sudanese people and the border.

However, he expressed his hope that the contacts between the two countries will succeed in resolving the issue of border tension.

(ST)