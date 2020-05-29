 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 30 May 2020

UN Security Council renew South Sudan’s arms embargo and targeted sanctions

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 30, 2020 (JUBA) - The Security Council renewed for one year the arms embargo and targeted sanctions imposed on South Sudanese officials. Also, the meeting extended the panel of experts overseeing theses measures.

A United Nations Security Council briefing on sexual violence in South Sudan on 22 October 2014 (Photo: UN)The resolution was adopted in a videoconference meeting held on Friday by the majority of 12 of 15 members. China, Russia, South Africa decided to abstain.

The arms embargo will last until 31 May 2021 and until 1 July 2021 for the panel.

The Council decided to review the arms embargo in light of the progress made in implementing the 2018 revitalized peace agreement, as well as adherence to the cessation of hostilities agreement, protection of civilians and humanitarian access.

A midterm review of the arms embargo will be carried out no later than 15 December 2020.

For the targeted travel and financial sanctions on senior government officials, a review will be made no later than 15 December in light of the progress in the implementation of the provisions of the peace pact related to human rights violations and abuses.

In a statement released after the vote, Amnesty International welcomed the renewal of the arms embargo saying it is crucial to curtailing the flow of weapons that have been used to commit war crimes, human rights violations and abuses.

“We also welcome the benchmarks that the Council has put in place against which it will review the arms embargo in December this year, including implementation of all provisions of the peace agreement signed by parties to the conflict in South Sudan in 2018, said Deprose Muchena Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.

These provisions include the establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan, reform of the country’s security and justice sectors, and protection of human rights at all times.

The resolution of the Security Council expressed its "deep concern" over continued fighting in South Sudan between the government and the holdout groups which are clear violations of the revitalized peace agreement and the cessation of hostilities agreement.

The 15 member body further urged South Sudan’s leaders to finalize the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 May 01:24, by Mayendit

    I think the UN Security council has violated the sovereignty of South Sudan nation, because every country has passed through some difficult such as civil war and mismanagement of the country resources therefore, the Idea of sanctioned the young nation was unwise by the UN Security council. It is unbelievable that, the new nation was sanction not to buy things which is part of defense.

    repondre message

  • 31 May 01:35, by Mayendit

    Who have not read the world’s history?. Among those members of the United Nations, each and every country has a history for civil war or war between nation and another nation but later they acknowledged it was not good as a human being, we learned through our mistakes and the people will correct what they have been going through and I think South Sudan will come to do things right.

    repondre message

  • 31 May 01:46, by Mayendit

    I do not the UN security council concepts that, the arms embargo sanction is helping South Sudanese people this is absolutely wrong Idea. Right now I’m speaking, the civilians are killing each others because of lands, raiding animals and grazing while, the political conflict has slowed down. It will take time to stop fighting or killing in South Sudan because the vast majority are not educated.

    repondre message

    • 31 May 02:00, by Mayendit

      I mean I do not buy the United nations concepts.

      repondre message

  • 31 May 01:58, by Mayendit

    I would like the UN security council to thinks again, our country is like a child that was born and cannot afford to feed himself or herself but needs help from mother and father. I had never ever seen a new nation on earth to be sanctioned immediately after gaining her independence from oppression government. 3.5 million people dies in 21st years civil war in Sudan but the United nations did not

    repondre message

    • 31 May 03:00, by Games

      These sanctions should extend for another 3 years, therefore the white army can have enough time to claims back their stolen lands, assets and properties by Dinka militias

      repondre message

  • 31 May 02:49, by Mayendit

    The UN security council is undermined the sovereignty nation of South Sudan otherwise, the arms embargo would have not imposed on young nation not to acquire the weapons for defending its. Yes, the corruptions people should be sanctioned there is no question about that but the fact the matter is, the arms embargo sanction was wrong for example, if our country invaded by one of our enemies then how

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance: the opponents and their interior motives (1-3) 2020-05-30 22:57:09 By: Trayo A. Ali Political bodies opposing the proposed UN support mission to Sudan are the Popular Congress Party (NCP), Law and Development Party (led by the well-known supporter of ISIS Dr (...)

On ’delegation’ and ’succession’ of powers in S. Sudan Presidency: 2020-05-27 23:50:58 By James Okuk As Covid-19 has exposed unexpected gossips and propaganda on power in the Presidency, it is important to clarify technically the key matters of peace so as to avoid dangerous (...)

South Sudan’s Akot Lual: Why I am a Solution in Greater Pibor 2020-05-27 23:44:26 By Akot Lual I have been accused and attacked by feuding groups from Jonglei who are fighting their own dirty little battles, but they want to drag me on their battles, using me as a scapegoat. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.