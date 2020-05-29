SPLM-N al-Hilu says its delegation is present in Juba despite talks deadlock

May 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu reiterated its commitment to negotiate a peace agreement and asserted that its negotiating delegation did not withdraw from the venue of the peace talks in Juba.

The negotiations between the government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu are stalled as the two delegations failed to agree on a declaration of principles.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu demands to include the talks its demand for a secular state and the right to self-determination. The government rejected this demand saying the peace talks aim to end the war but these demands can only be discussed at the constitutional conference.

The armed group dismissed false reports about reports claiming that its delegation withdrew from Juba.

"These are baseless allegations, SPLM-N delegation continued to be present in Juba at their residence since October 2019 up until today.," said Amar Amoun, SPLM-N al-Hilu Chief Negotiator in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

He added that they filed their position paper on the state and religion on 26 February but until now they awaiting a response from the government delegation.

"It’s the interim government to blame for this stalemate - not SPLM-N," he stressed.

Last December, a member of the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Alliance, Siddig Youssef, who is also a leading communist figure told "Sudan Tribune" that the political programme of the ruling coalition is based on the citizenship.

"What al-Hilu presented is fully compatible with the Constitutional Document," said Youssef before to add "So there is no disagreement about the matter".

Also, last week the Sudanese Congress Party voiced its support to the position of the SPLM-N al-Hilu.

