 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 28 May 2020

EU calls for mutually beneficial settlement for Ethiopian dam dispute

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Josep Borrell (Reuters photo)May 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) — The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called for a mutually beneficial agreement ending the dispute over the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam(GERD).

On Thursday, Borell who is the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/ Vice-President of the European Commission discussed the issue in a phone call with the Commissioner of the African Union Peace and Security Commission Smail Chergui.

"It is now important to avoid further escalation and find an urgent and mutually beneficial solution, said the EU’s top diplomat in a statement released after the phone call.

"The High Representative underlined the EU’s readiness to support the parties in this endeavour and share its expertise," further stressed the statement.

The three irrigation ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan will resume the technical discussions on the GERD very soon before to finalize a pending deal on the filling of the dam’ reservoir, announced the Sudanese government on 21 May.

The three countries in a series of talks mediated by the U.S. Treasury Department agreed that the contentious filling of the dam should be in stages during the wet season.

But, they have to reach an agreement on the safety of the dam, environmental issues, data exchange facilitation and the resolutions of disputes.

Borell further welcomed the decision to resume technical talks between the Water Ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, according to the statement.

The EU which is not involved in the mediation process sought to encourage the three parties to compromise and avoid increased polarisation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


On ’delegation’ and ’succession’ of powers in S. Sudan Presidency: 2020-05-27 23:50:58 By James Okuk As Covid-19 has exposed unexpected gossips and propaganda on power in the Presidency, it is important to clarify technically the key matters of peace so as to avoid dangerous (...)

South Sudan’s Akot Lual: Why I am a Solution in Greater Pibor 2020-05-27 23:44:26 By Akot Lual I have been accused and attacked by feuding groups from Jonglei who are fighting their own dirty little battles, but they want to drag me on their battles, using me as a scapegoat. (...)

When armed groups obstruct peace in Sudan 2020-05-23 22:53:24 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman It is regrettable that some Armed struggle movement factions stand as a stumbling block against the path to the peace process for Sudan. Having said that, one will start (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.