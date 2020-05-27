Sudan accuses Ethiopia of fresh border attacks

May 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese army officer and a child have been killed in cross-border attacks carried out by Ethiopian army forces and militiamen, said the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) on Thursday.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Brigadier Amer Mohamed al-Hassan, SAF spokesman said that Ethiopian militiamen on Thursday morning sought to collect water from the Atbara River and clashed with the Sudanese troops in the area when it prevented them from taking water.

"A militiaman was wounded as a result of the exchange of fire while the assailant withdrew to a military camp of the Ethiopian army east of Barakat Nourain areas," he said before to add that they resumed their attack with the support of an Ethiopian infantry company and clashed with the Sudanese army again."

This is the first time that Sudan openly accused the Ethiopian army of involvement in the attacks against Sudanese farmers in the border areas. In the past, Sudanese official used to accuse armed gangs of these attacks.

Al-Hassan said the Ethiopian troop killed a captain and wounded six other army members including a first lieutenant. He further said that the Ethiopian forces used machine guns, sniper rifles and RPG guns.

The military spokesman further said that the Ethiopian army spinners killed a child and wounded three civilians during the clashes which continued until the afternoon.

Eyewitnesses from Barakat Nourain area told Sudan Tribune that two children were killed and dozens of civilians were wounded. They added that civilians fled the border areas as a result of the fighting between the two sides.

The Ethiopian army did not issue a statement about these attacks.

Army generals from both sides held recently a series of meetings in Khartoum and agreed to establish a coordination mechanism to prevent cross border attacks.

However, the Sudanese army spokesman insisted that further "aggressions" took place on 26 and 27 May in other border areas.

He said on 26 May, an Ethiopian army company surrounded a Sudanese force in Alawa area and the fighting was avoided thanks to the intervention of the command of the two sides.

He further said that the commissioner of the Ethiopian Katrattar area on the border met on 27 May with the Sudanese Commissioner of Campo Dali area and requested to allow his farmers to use the Sudanese territory but the latter rejected the request.

"Katrattar commissioner threatened to forcefully bring Ethiopian gears and farmers into the Sudanese areas," he stressed.

Sudanese army recently deployed more troops on the eastern border with Ethiopia to end the repeated incursions on its territory.

The head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan last April visited the border area of Doka and vowed to vigorously defend the integrity of the Sudanese territory.

(ST)