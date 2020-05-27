SCoP backs SPLM-N calls to address secular state in Sudan peace process



May 27, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) has voiced its support to the position of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) calling to include the secular state in the stalled peace process in Juba.

The talks between the two sides for peace in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states are deadlocked because the government refuses to discuss the matter at the peace venue saying the decision on this fundamental issues should be endorsed by a comprehensive constitutional conference not at the negotiating table with one group.

The SCoP which is part of the Forces for Freedom and Change supporting the transitional government however issued a position paper last week about the "Current Political Situation in Sudan" where it publicly backed the position of the SPLM-N al-Hilu.

"We affirm the fairness and soundness of the position put forward by the SPLM-N about the need to address the relationship between religion and the state in a way that clearly differentiates between them," said the centre-left party before to stress that it is a "necessity of building the citizenship- state"

The left-centre party nonetheless stressed that this measure should be adopted within a package that includes emphasizing the unity of Sudan.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu calls in its position paper to include the secular state and the right to self-determination for the Blue Nile and South Kordofan while the whole political forces reject this option.

For its part, the SPLM-N on Wednesday welcomed the position of the SCoP and called on its leadership to work together to promote this idea.

"While we commend this courageous and patriotic stance, we call on the Sudanese Congress Party to establish a joint work to consolidate and promote these values and guiding principles as a basis for achieving unity in diversity and political stability," said Amar Daldoum SPLM-N al-Hilu Secretary-General.

He also called on the political forces to take advantage of the opportunity created by December Revolution to address the root cause of the Sudanese crisis and build a secular, democratic, decentralized state based on "freedom, justice, and equality".

The Sudanese government and the SPLM-N Agar are finalizing peace talks and expected to sign an initial peace agreement on 20 June in Juba.

The SPLM-N Agar calls for self-rule for the Two Areas.

(ST)