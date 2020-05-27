South Sudan Vice-President Abdelbagi tests positive for coronavirus



May 27, 2020 (JUBA) - Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi and chairman of the High-Level Taskforce on COVID 19, said on Wednesday he has tested positive for coronavirus and appointed a new chairman for his committee.

Abdelbagi is the second chairman of the COVID-19 committee to be infected with the pandemic after the former head of the taskforce First Vice President Riek Machar.

He is also the fourth senior official to be tested positive after Machar, Angelina Teny and Michael Makuei.

The vice-president told South Sudanese through the state TV channel he is tested positive and he would continue to do his duties from home.

Officials close to Abdelabgi told Sudan Tribune that he is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms and advised his relatives and friends to stay at home.

For its part, the COVID-19 committee reported that more 188 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in South Sudan to 994.

In a related development, Abdelbagi established a transitional committee tasked with the functions of the High-Level Taskforce.

According to the order No. 1, the committee is called "National Taskforce on Coronavirus Disease" and will be chaired by Abdon Agaw Jok, Government’s Secretary-General and a long-time close aide to President Salva Kiir.

(ST)