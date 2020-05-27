 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 27 May 2020

South Sudan Vice-President Abdelbagi tests positive for coronavirus

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudan Vice-President Hussein Abdelbagi (SSPPU photo)
May 27, 2020 (JUBA) - Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi and chairman of the High-Level Taskforce on COVID 19, said on Wednesday he has tested positive for coronavirus and appointed a new chairman for his committee.

Abdelbagi is the second chairman of the COVID-19 committee to be infected with the pandemic after the former head of the taskforce First Vice President Riek Machar.

He is also the fourth senior official to be tested positive after Machar, Angelina Teny and Michael Makuei.

The vice-president told South Sudanese through the state TV channel he is tested positive and he would continue to do his duties from home.

Officials close to Abdelabgi told Sudan Tribune that he is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms and advised his relatives and friends to stay at home.

For its part, the COVID-19 committee reported that more 188 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in South Sudan to 994.

In a related development, Abdelbagi established a transitional committee tasked with the functions of the High-Level Taskforce.

According to the order No. 1, the committee is called "National Taskforce on Coronavirus Disease" and will be chaired by Abdon Agaw Jok, Government’s Secretary-General and a long-time close aide to President Salva Kiir.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 May 00:19, by Mayendit

    The South Sudanese government officials don’t want to follow the recommended that was given by doctors. The first mistake was a lifting restrictions on coronavirus and it was done randomly, poorly and there was no steps of reopening. The third, the face mask and social distancing were absolutely absent. Forth, the security were not put in place to observe people who might exposed intentional.

    repondre message

    • 28 May 00:45, by The Rhino

      South South,

      You worthless street skunk!Now what?..your dirty,ugly Dinka uncles are being tested positive for COVID-19,one after the other and number of infected and dead people is rapidly increasing!Shit,where is your fucking ’heat’ that kills the virus?I don’t understand why even illiterate Kiir hides his status bearing the virus?Today people are mysteriously dying in Juba from this virus and..

      repondre message

      • 28 May 00:50, by The Rhino

        South South,

        ..useless Dinka gov’t is so crippled and paralyzed to even figure out or understand,..what exactly is going on.Shit,may all Dinka and nyagat savages R.I.P.,Amen!

        repondre message

        • 28 May 00:57, by South South

          The Rhino,

          Monkey, South Sudan is ok, 8 death from covid-19 and over 900 cases. The entire Africa continent should not panic, but focus on healthcare workers and international flights, that’s it. Iam very afraid only if virus spread to Mundari land will be a huge problem to control, Mundari is a very dirty tribe and covid-19 spreads very well in dirty community.

          repondre message

          • 28 May 01:16, by The Rhino

            South South,

            Mundari warriors/community hate filthy Dinka savages for a reason.They fervently believe(Its true) that Dinka tribe always brings death or insecurity once in a foreign community.Thats why they are tough and ruthless to defend themselves against Jurön..thus avoiding every disease from entering their community.Dinka are carriers of all sorts of diseases,(social, bacterial,virale,etc.).

            repondre message

            • 28 May 01:27, by The Rhino

              South South,

              ..COVID-19 will remain in Juba where there are too many filthy Dinka savages.Communities must be aware not to come into contacts with fucking Dinka tribe."If you see one,..kill one" just to safe yourself and community from all trouble.All KARO people should apply this successful method and be free,done!

              repondre message

        • 28 May 01:02, by The Rhino

          Mayendit,

          Cut off all your fucking nonsense!You fucking so called ’in between’ jienges and those hotels Nuer/nyagats fools are the ones swaying back and forth supporting the rotten Dinka regime in Juba.You are nothing but pigs, shut up idiot!

          repondre message

          • 28 May 01:18, by Mayendit

            Rhino.
            You are too extreme against Dinka people and you will be blocking in this website to make comment. Listen to me, the government of South Sudan is combination of many tribes and not only Dinka. Now Foreign Affairs minister is from Equatoria, Speaker is going to be Equatoria, James Wani Igga is Equatoria and the Secretary general of SPLM of Kiir is Equatoria how do you abusing Dinka when you

            repondre message

            • 28 May 01:43, by The Rhino

              Mayendit,

              Those Equatorians are just puppets.Have you heard,or seen one of them condemning all sorts of atrocities perpetrated by Dinka or Nuer in Equatoria?NO!Have you heard or seen one of them defend himself in front of the public?NO!Have you heard or seen one of them protecting his own village or community?NO!Now,what does that tell you?It tells,Dinka and Nuer are our real enemies.You.........

              repondre message

              • 28 May 01:56, by The Rhino

                Mayendit,

                ..fucking savages are here in Equatoria to occupy and oppress the locals.Guess what, you bastards are sitting on a time bomb.You will pay for what you’ve sowed in our ancestral lands!You are forgetting one thing,..there’s a line in Russian which says.."He who comes with a sword, dies with a sword"!!!You bastards will get what you’ve come for..HELL!

                repondre message

                • 28 May 03:10, by Mayendit

                  Rhino
                  You are a hatred and racial but it will not help you guys. Can you imagine how many times Riek Machar has been fighting with the SPLA led by the late Chairman Dr.John Garang and continued in 2013 yet, the Nuers rebels wouldn’t win the wars while, they are more warriors than Equatorians people. Thomas Cirillo and others Equatorians rebels will end up surrendering under Dinka government.

                  repondre message

  • 28 May 00:33, by Mayendit

    South Sudan government have no security for instance, how come the UNMISS took out the patient which brought coronavirus from Netherland and she exposed many people. Those so called National security in South Sudan are just wasting money living in hotels but in reality, they have no knowledge on how to secure the nation and its citizens. Agencies are not helping South Sudanese all, some of them ha

    repondre message

  • 28 May 00:46, by Mayendit

    The President Kiir Mayardit doesn’t know that, his National security agency are mixed with real enemies and corruption people just to mention few people. Major general Mawien Mawien Ngook also known as Mawien Magol is the most corrupt in National security and he is also linking with those Paul Malong Awan. Peter Kuol Fidel Majok Mabior Gak is also faking money in Kenya and he is link with Malong.

    repondre message

  • 28 May 01:07, by Mayendit

    If the nation is lead by criminal person and stupid leader, the whole country will be looking stupid and confusing the direction. The following lists are the best people and they are educated too.
    1.Dr.Nhial Deng Nhial. 2. Taban Deng Gai. 3.Atem Deng Garang. 4. Martin Elas Lomour. James Wani Igga is also good but he kept quiet like Kiir Mayardit. 6. Dr.Dhieu Mathok Diing. Th Mathok Diing is good.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


On ’delegation’ and ’succession’ of powers in S. Sudan Presidency: 2020-05-27 23:50:58 By James Okuk As Covid-19 has exposed unexpected gossips and propaganda on power in the Presidency, it is important to clarify technically the key matters of peace so as to avoid dangerous (...)

South Sudan’s Akot Lual: Why I am a Solution in Greater Pibor 2020-05-27 23:44:26 By Akot Lual I have been accused and attacked by feuding groups from Jonglei who are fighting their own dirty little battles, but they want to drag me on their battles, using me as a scapegoat. (...)

When armed groups obstruct peace in Sudan 2020-05-23 22:53:24 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman It is regrettable that some Armed struggle movement factions stand as a stumbling block against the path to the peace process for Sudan. Having said that, one will start (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.