Sudanese pastor calls to introduce Christian courses in Sudanese schools

Raja Nicola , Sovereign Council member, received by Father Nathaly Esward at his church in Sinja on 26 May 2020 (ST photo)May 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A pastor in Sinja town of Sennar State Tuesday called to introduce Christian courses in the Sudanese schools.

Raja Nicola, a Coptic member of Sudan’s transitional collective presidency paid a visit on Tuesday to the this Catholic Church in Sinja, at 360 kilometres southeast of the capital, Khartoum.

Nicola was received by Pastor Nathaly Edward who briefed here about the activities of his church and its role in addressing the concerns and issues of the region, according to a statement released by the Sovereign Council.

Also, Father Edward "pointed out that Christian education is not included in the school curriculum".

The regular state schools in Sudan offer Islamic courses at schools, like most of the Muslim-majority countries.

However, there are no Catechism lessons for the Catholics or religious courses for the other Christian groups in public schools.

After 30 years of religious oppression par the al-Bashir regime, non-Muslim Sudanese demand equal treatment with their fellow citizens in the country.

The transitional government has granted freedom of worship in Sudan and declared Christmas a public holiday.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

