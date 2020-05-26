Awareness, support increase as first Women’s Football League makes steady progress across the Nation

May 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Women have finally found their place in Sudanese sports. With the establishment of the Women’s Football League, they have the chance to participate in the athletic world and thrive in a society that celebrates their unique skills. The League means great things for the women of Sudan, and the world is watching with bated breath as a new era of progress unfolds on the field.

Women’s League Kicks Off with a Bang

In the world of sports, attentions are constantly shifting focus. There are so many ongoing sporting events around the world these days that it can be challenging to stand out in the crowd. From tennis in Russia to basketball in Taiwan, everyone wants the spotlight. Though much news gets lost in the constant clamour, the first female Sudanese football league has finally managed to gain a voice.

This is primarily because it’s the first League of its kind to exist in the nation in decades. The new Women’s Football League was officially established in 2019 with the blessing of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. It contains 21 official teams, and women working within it are concentrating their efforts on developing an official national team for Sudan as well.

The first match was played in Khartoum, and the clash of the Tahadi and Difaain teams echoed around the world. The game was a significant milestone during a period of transition in Sudan, and the sidelines were filled not only with men and women but with political figures and diplomats as well. Even Minister of Sport Wala Essam came out to celebrate this momentous occasion and the new freedoms it represents for the women of Sudan.

A New Beginning Makes Waves Across the World

Sudan has a rich history of football. Not only did the nation join the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) in 1948, they were also one of the founding members of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) which controlled the African football scene from offices in Khartoum for many years. Despite Sudan’s various associations, women were sadly excluded from the sport back in the 1980s.

But this is the dawning of a new age, one where women’s voices will be heard and their skills proudly displayed. The League has already participated in more matches, including the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Senior Women’s Challenge Cup in Tanzania.



The world couldn’t be happier for Sudan, as millions of voices rise in support of the new league. Activists are taking notice and cheering on the fledgeling organization from social media platforms. Famous American fashion brand Mizizi has even adopted a new football jerseybased on the movement and its cultural significance.

What it Means for the Sudanese Nation

Now more than ever before, Sudanese practices must reflect the social ideals of its citizens. As stated by top officials early on in the development of the League, women in sports are one of these ideals. These new women’s teams are a stunning expression of growth in the nation, pushing Sudan towards an era of progress, inclusivity, and women’s rights.

As the League becomes more grounded and an official national team is established, we can expect women’s rights to manifest in different sports. Over time, they’ll become inherent in other aspects of the Sudanese way of life as well. No longer will it be strange to see women entering the field, the arena, or the court. Instead, women will begin to shine brightly in the areas of their choosing, helping Sudan gain a reputation as a nation of respect and tolerance.

(ST)