 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 25 May 2020

South Sudan’s Kiir denies rumours about his infection with coronavirus

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Kiir denies his infection with coronavirus on 25 May (SKM fans photo)May 25, 2020 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir addressed the nation on Monday calling to observe social distancing rules to contain community transmission of coronavirus and to ignore false rumours about his infection with the respiratory disease.

Kiir’s remarks come after the circulation in the social media of forged letter tasking the vice-president Hussein Abdelbagi with the day to day management of the country amid rumours that Kiir tested positive for COVID-19.

Furthermore, there were fake reports claiming that he left the country to Egypt for treatment of coronavirus.

"I want to urge all of you to refocus your energies to the fight against Coronavirus pandemic and leave futile politicking and helpless propaganda for now," said Kiir

He referred to rumours about his contamination and denied his travel to Egypt and called on the South Sudanese to "not delve into propaganda".

"They said that President Kiir has COVID-19 and he has escaped to Egypt. They even went on as far as saying the President is dead," he said.

Kiir further “I have never gone for refuge since I was young. I will stay here and die even to the last person in this country. I’m one of those people who said my bones will be buried in South Sudan,” he said

Kiir also dismissed the assignment of Abdelbagi as a caretaker.

"There has never been any reassignment of duties of the President,".he stressed.

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed that the number of COVID-19 infections rose to 665.

Last week, First Vice President Riek Machar, Defence Minister Angelina Teny and Information Minister Michael Makuei tested positive and self-isolated themselves.

Also, several other members of the former High-Level Task Force for COVID-19 have been infected by the disease.

For his part, Machar appeared in good shape on the official TV from his residence in Juba on Sunday to congratulate South Sudanese Muslims of Eid al-Fitr. Also, his wife and defence minister Angelina Teny was seen with him.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 May 02:17, by Mayendit

    Yeah, South Sudanese people are getting tired about you guys and they don’t see you around then,they might assume both vice President Riek Machar and Salva Kiir are dead. People seem to love their leaders when they do good things in the country however, your leadership and Riek Machar’s ability have made South Sudan so weak and poor. I recommend you to hand power to Dr.Nhial Deng or Taban Deng Gai

    repondre message

    • 26 May 04:08, by Doe Joe

      I like your comment.

      repondre message

    • 26 May 04:45, by Games

      Mayedit
      It seems to many people that your problem with Riek Machar has gone beyond hatters. Riek was in TV fews days ago telling the world and the people of South Sudan, he had tested positive with Covid-19. That shown he is leader. While your idiots Salva Kiir Mayardit was disappear from the public without logic reasons, and this is why people are creating something from nowhere on hi.

      repondre message

      • 26 May 05:11, by Mayendit

        Games
        No question about Riek Machar Teny. We human beings are judged through our actions and the history. Riek Machar started breaking up with the the late Chairman Dr.John Garang. His action brought hateful among South Sudanese people. In 2013, he was the roots caused when he went to stadium randomly and said, he will be the next Chairman of the SPLM and SPLA meanwhile, he was still serving as a

        repondre message

      • 26 May 05:20, by South South

        Games/Mentally Retarded,
        Your poor English can confirm to me you are really mentally retarded. I will give you free Niantic and a hotel room in zJuba to shut up.

        repondre message

    • 26 May 10:50, by Nueri Dial

      Mayendit,
      It is obvious that you have problem with Kiir but you should not link his case with dr.Riek. We can never sit back and watch Dinka terrorizing other tribe in South Sudan claiming that they were the only tribe fought with Jalaba. Our History did not begin in 1991. Go back to Gajaak 1984 Massacre by Dinka and have a true background of SS history. If you want to change Kiir, its up to you

      repondre message

      • 26 May 10:53, by Nueri Dial

        Cont... If you want to change Kiir it is up to you and don’t involve other tribe into your mess. I know those who fake his Covid 19 were lying but their spirit tell them that his days are numbered. He will die and be burred in Juba per his last speech yesterday in June or July

        repondre message

  • 26 May 02:30, by Mayendit

    There is no need to died in the presidency office while, you have a people who are qualified for jobs. Also you never know what time you will be gone because some of you are in ages of 70 years Old therefore, you must let chance to other educated people to serve and relax in your home before your day arrives. President Kiir Mayardit must find someone to hand over presidency and don’t wait until?.

    repondre message

  • 26 May 04:25, by Mayendit

    Doe Joe.
    I appreciate your highly esteemed and for your kindness respond.
    Thank you

    repondre message

  • 26 May 10:43, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    No smoke without Fire

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


When armed groups obstruct peace in Sudan 2020-05-23 22:53:24 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman It is regrettable that some Armed struggle movement factions stand as a stumbling block against the path to the peace process for Sudan. Having said that, one will start (...)

South Sudan needs moral rearmament 2020-05-23 22:14:51 By Biong Deng Biong On 13th May 2020, just 3 days before 16 May National celebration, a veteran revolutionary was inoffensively gunned down in his home village of Mayen Jur (Apuk Giir Thiik), (...)

Resolving the impasse on GERD negotiations 2020-05-21 09:32:03 By A.T. Abera Ethiopia and Egypt share the Nile with 9 other riparian states. While the Nile and its tributaries naturally have their source upstream, Egypt, at the mouth of the river, has a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.