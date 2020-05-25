Sudan coronavirus death toll rises to 382

May 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan on Monday reported 19 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the country’s death toll from the epidemic to 165, the federal health ministry said in a statement.

According to a daily news bulletin, the health authorities dated 23 May 2020 but released on Monday due to the Eid holidays, five death were recorded in Khartoum state, six in Gezira state, one in North Kordofan state, one in Gedaref state and six in North Darfur state.

Also, on Saturday, the authorities recorded new 192 confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3820.

According to the report, 124 new cases were registered in Khartoum state, 30 Gaderef state, 7 in North Kordofan state, 11 in Sennar state, 11 West Kordofan and 2 in the Blue Nile state.

In comparison with neighbouring countries, Sudan comes after Egypt, which recorded (17825) cases, but it is ahead of Ethiopia (655), South Sudan (655), Chad (687), Libya (75) and Eritrea (39).

The report said that 34 patients recovered from the respiratory disease bringing total recoveries to 458.

