Some military created "sedition" between Sudan and Qatar: Hemetti

May 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The deputy head of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo "Hemetti" said some members of the former Transitional Military Council (TMC) created sedition between Sudan and Qatar when they rejected a visit of the Qatari foreign minister.

In an interview with Sudan 24 TV channel, on Sunday, Hemetti said that they decided to refuse to receive the Qatari foreign minister in April 2019 because he had arrived without their knowledge in the country.

He added that this misunderstanding was deliberately caused by some members of the military council who were in contact with the Qatari government and coordinated with them the visit without informing the council.

"They demanded (in a TMC meeting) to not authorize the entry of the Qatari minister to cause a conflict between us and Qatar," he added.

"So the fitna (sedition) happened, but we have no position against the State of Qatar," he stressed.

On June 26, 2019, Hemetti already admitted they had made a mistake when they had refused to receive the Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

"We recognize that from the beginning we boycotted them and we did not receive them. We admit that we were wrong, we had not to boycott them, and we are supposed to welcome them like others," Hemetti said at the time.

The Military Council was perceived as taking the side of the Saudi-UAE alliance against Qatar particularly when the former announced a three billion grant in support to Sudan after the ouster of the former Islamist regime.

During the interview, he lengthy talked about some military and remnants of the regime who were working from within the military council to bring them down adding created discord between them and the forces of the revolution.

Hemetti placed the deterioration of relations between them and Qatar within this context. However, he did not give the names of these generals who were behind this decision.

On April 24, three members of the Military Council ’resigned’ under the pressure of the street because of their affiliation with the Islamic Movement and the ousted regime.

The three generals - Omer Zain Elabidin, Jalal Aldin al-Sheikh, and Babikir al-Tayeb - were tasked with the negotiations with the revolutionary forces.

It worth mentioning that Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan the head of the military council, last April, sacked the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Badr al-Din Abdallah Mohamed-Ahmed, after issuing a statement about a visit by a Qatari delegation without notifying the Council.

During his interview, Hemetti spoke about the three-billion grant by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sudan.

He said the two Gulf countries stopped it after delivering one billion to Sudan, confirming reports by Sudan Tribune about the matter.

(ST)