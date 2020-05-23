 
 
 
Saturday 23 May 2020

SPLM-IO denounces Ethiopian police attack on South Sudanese students

May 23, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO Saturday condemned the brutal attack by the Ethiopian police on South Sudanese students in Addis Ababa and called to summon the foreign minister to elucidate the incident.

The South Sudan Embassy in Ethiopia (Photo Wanderingmark)On Thursday Ethiopian police charged a group of South Sudanese students who peacefully protested outside the embassy of their country demanding to give them the coronavirus incentives approved in April.

Seven students were left with hand and leg injuries and bruises on his face after the police attack to disperse them, after a call by the embassy demanding to break out the student protest.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the office of Manawa Peter Gatkuoth SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations denounced the unjustified "cruelty" against peaceful protesters by the Ethiopian security forces.

The SPLM-IO "calls to summon the foreign minister by the sovereign sector to clarify the circumstances of the attack by the Ethiopian police on the South Sudanese students studying in the Ethiopian universities," further said the statement.

The statement stressed that the South Sudanese embassies abroad should respect its citizens and so that they are respected by the authorities in the host country.

"Such actions would create tension in the relations between South Sudan and countries that do not respect South Sudanese citizens".

Over 400 South Sudanese students are studying in Ethiopia.

The statement pointed out that South Sudanese embassies, in general, have failed to provide the needed protection to its nationals when they are mistreated aboard.

"That is why we find the police forces in these countries always violate the human rights of South Sudanese nationals," stressed the statement.

(ST)

  • 24 May 05:45, by Mayendit

    I don’t blame the Ethiopian police for many reasons,. 1 the properties belong to them but only office is rent for South Sudan Embassy. 2 our people have adapted bad attitudes and if they behave like the way they do things here in South Sudan then, the Ethiopian police have all authorities to punish them. I support Ethiopian police to deal with them should they behave like criminals.

    repondre message

  • 24 May 05:55, by Mayendit

    After hearing two million dollars will be released for South Sudanese Students study abroad and within the country, if the money are not available in the bank then,you can still lived and it is not the end of the world. East Africa communities are getting tired about us and soon or later, the world will give up about us if we don’t stop that habit.

    repondre message

  • 24 May 07:19, by Games

    The number ones reason, we are facing humiliations after humiliation from our neighbors countries, are absent of the leadership in the country. South Sudanese are getting murders daily across Africa and abroad, but I never heard those gangs in Juba condemnnig any single case.

    repondre message

  • 24 May 07:23, by Games

    In Nairobi Kenya, the week has never passed without Sudanese origin are getting murders and the Kenya government never found or trails those who are murders our people and same to Uganda.

    repondre message

  • 24 May 07:33, by Games

    Ethiopia is a best country in Eastern Africa that are treated South Sudanese Students like theirs owns. Even though all those are almost all Dinka. Those students should also respects the social distance and not to prostests in the middle of this Covid-19 crisis.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



