When armed groups obstruct peace in Sudan

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

It is regrettable that some Armed struggle movement factions stand as a stumbling block against the path to the peace process for Sudan. Having said that, one will start by asking himself as to how can the peace process in Sudan be pushed forward in the presence of barricades against it made by those who demand peace? It is appalling that some factions of the armed struggle movements who turned semi-pirates stand as a stumbling block against the path to peace. Thus, the Barricades and Stumbling Blocks have been created by the aggressively selfish and the self-centred are delaying the Sudanese Peace Process in Juba, the South Sudan Capital.

The foregoing title of this article comes against the backdrop of the Major General Yassin Ibrahim Abdel Ghani, the Governor of Blue Nile State, called on all the Armed Struggle Movements and the Peoples Liberation Movement (SPLM) -Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo wing, in particular, to push the peace process forward in order to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace, stressing that the negotiating parties are serious in the peace process and that they are making appreciable efforts had it not for the emergence of the Coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken to cut the peace file’s advancing steps. And I say at this juncture as to how the shadow goes straight while the oud is bent and crooked?!

Unfortunately, the battles between the components of the armed struggle movements in the Juba peace platform in the State of Southern Sudan are evidence of the continuous setbacks against the aspirations of the internally displaced people (IDPs) and refugees from the states that suffered from the wars of attrition for so long. The aforementioned battles between the Armed Struggle Movements against each other at one hand, and worst comes during which the armed struggle Movement fighting between each other, and in addition to the wars within each movement against its elements, the examples are countess as follows shown by The Headline Titles of the Newspapers:

The battles between the components of the armed struggle movements in the platform of Juba stood as a stumbling block in the way of peace which was and still is the slogan for the glorious December revolution of the people of Sudan.

The battles between the components of the armed struggle movements in the platform of Juba stood in the way of peace, which was and still is the slogan for the glorious December revolution of the people of Sudan. The battles between the armed struggle movements in the peace platform in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, are more fierce and stronger than the war against the enemy. It is the unfortunate truth that deserves condemnation in the most severe and harsh terms. This is because it clearly seems a major betrayal of the central issue for which the revolutionaries took up arms against the deposed dictator Omer al-Bashir.

The Following Headlines in the Sudanese newspapers show what is going on between the armed struggle movements especially those affiliated to the Darfur Region: in the Peace Platform in Juba, the capital of South Sudan:

1) The Leadership Council of Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) accepts the withdrawal of the Sudan Liberation Movement –Minnawi from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front

2) A distance and followed by another distance and defection stops the peace train in the Juba Forum by Mustafa Abu Al Azayim

3) Abdulaziz Abu Namousha welcomes the invitation of Dr Al-Rayah Mahmoud Juma, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement / Army, to return the leaders who were removed from the movement

4) The first statement by Dr Al-Rayah Mahmoud after he declared himself head of the movement and the movement’s adherence to the Sudanese Revolutionary Front

5) A statement from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, the wing of the SLA movement, Minni Minnawi

6) The Secret Deals of the Emirates with Abdulaziz Al-Helou

Thus, the components of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) count them all, but their hearts are different, as the saying goes, and the hidden battle revolves between them, unabatedly.

One will say: “How today’s events in the peace platform of Juba are similar to the peace process in Abuja the Capital of Nigeria in where the 2006 Darfur Peace Agreement, also known as the Abuja Agreement, was signed on May 5, 2006, by the government of Sudan headed by Omer al-Bashir delegation along with a faction of the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA) led by Minni Arko Minnawi. However, the agreement was rejected by two other, thought smaller groups at the time, the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and a rival faction of the SLA led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur. So today seems to echo yesterday?! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darfur_Peace_Agreement

The current position that has been taken by some rebel movement leaders from the Darfur region seems to rally and also repeating the infamous Doha Agreement in 2011.

The 2011 Darfur Peace Agreement, also known as the Doha Agreement, was signed in July 2011 between the government of Sudan and the Liberation and Justice Movement. This agreement established a compensation fund for victims of the Darfur conflict, allowed the President of Sudan to appoint a Vice-President from Darfur and established a new Darfur Regional Authority to oversee the region until a referendum can determine its permanent status within the Republic of Sudan.[8] The agreement also provided for power-sharing at the national level: movements that sign the agreement will be entitled to nominate two ministers and two four ministers of state at the federal level and will be able to nominate 20 members to the national legislature. The movements will be entitled to nominate two state governors in the Darfur region. However, the significant thing that was achieved was the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) and the result was almost nothing more than some political jobs as members within the infamous National Congress Party (NCP). https://unamid.unmissions.org/doha-document-peace-darfur

What really saddening is that the Darfuri armed factions continued Not to take lessons and experiences from their past mistakes.

It seems clear that some movements of the armed struggle did not take lessons from their past behaviours that led them to the terrible political failure and they frustrated failed the expectations of their constituents who were expecting more achievements in their favour, but they were disappointed and tasted all the bitterness that affected them from the dictatorial regime led by the deposed criminal génocidaire, who is currently remains imprisoned in the sanatorium for the elderly criminals of his ilk. Furthermore, what should we call those who do not learn from their previous failures that have harmed their constituents? The immediately available answer is that they are the most valuable benefactors for their masters of grace and they love to slaves and servants and not in any way the masters!

And once again some factions of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front stood as an obstacle to the peace process in Juba to repeat the revolving conflict in Darfur. One sees no justification for withdrawal from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front at this pivotal point in peace negotiations, let alone attempting to set up a separate faction in expectation of being chosen by the peace platform as the unchallenged very important person of Sudan. The SRF seemed to have no more options in the circumstance but endorsing the withdrawal of one of its members, from the alliance, who chose to do so. The Sudanese citizens in the Darfur region had enough suffering over the past lean years and continuing to suffer the after-effects of genocide and would not expect such a situation to happen.

It is not the time to break away from the herd, as they say. Nobody has envisaged anyone from the group of the armed struggle Movements to obstruct the peace process, one of the three main slogans of the Popular Glorious December 19, 2018, Revolution that ousted the Genocidal criminal Dictator al-Bashir and his criminal entourage: “Freedom, Peace and Justice”. This is an act that cannot be defended and nothing but a fateful defect.

Abraham Lincoln the American statesman and lawyer who served as the 16th President of the United States and led the nation through its greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis in the American Civil War has been quoted as saying: “I do not think much of a man who is not wiser today than he was yesterday.” https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/tag/stubbornness

Thomas Paine was the English-born American political activist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary and who authored the two most influential pamphlets at the start of the American Revolution and inspired the patriots in 1776 to declare independence from Great Britain has been quoted as saying: “To argue with a man who has renounced the use and authority of reason, and whose philosophy consists in holding humanity in contempt, is like administering medicine to the dead or endeavouring to convert an atheist by scripture.” https://www.google.com/search?q=thomas+paine&oq=Thomas+Paine&aqs=chrome.0.0j46j0j46l2j0l3.1511j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

One of an Arabic Descent has been quoted as saying “I am very stubborn and like to because I am proud of it” https://www.pinterest.com/pin/548805904574479433/

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/