South Sudan’s Machar is in good health, says his office



May 22, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese First Vice President is in Juba where is self-isolated after testing positive for coronavirus five days ago, said his office on Friday.

Rumours circulated in the social media claiming that Machar had left the country to London with his wife and defence minister Angelina Teny.

The fake news insinuated the deterioration of his conditions, paving the way for political troubles in the country.

In response Machar office, issued a statement dismissing the rumour and asserting that the First Vice President is still in the country.

"Please ignore the false rumours circulating on social media" about Machar and Teny departure to the United Kingdom, said his press secretary James Dak.

"Both are also in good health and may soon resume their normal official activities after 14 days are over," he further stressed.

On 18 May, the First Vice President announced he tested and his wife positive for COVID-19 and self-isolated at home with mild symptoms.

(ST)