South Sudan’s Machar is in good health, says his office

Anyuak community leaders giving necktie gift to FVP Riek Machar, and bead gift to his wife, Angelina Teny, at their Jebel Kujur residence, Sunday, 12 June, 2016 (ST photo)
May 22, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese First Vice President is in Juba where is self-isolated after testing positive for coronavirus five days ago, said his office on Friday.

Rumours circulated in the social media claiming that Machar had left the country to London with his wife and defence minister Angelina Teny.

The fake news insinuated the deterioration of his conditions, paving the way for political troubles in the country.

In response Machar office, issued a statement dismissing the rumour and asserting that the First Vice President is still in the country.

"Please ignore the false rumours circulating on social media" about Machar and Teny departure to the United Kingdom, said his press secretary James Dak.

"Both are also in good health and may soon resume their normal official activities after 14 days are over," he further stressed.

On 18 May, the First Vice President announced he tested and his wife positive for COVID-19 and self-isolated at home with mild symptoms.

(ST)

  • 23 May 05:11, by Mayendit

    James Gatdet Dak
    I heard a lot from Nuers talking about you. Most people are questioning you why are you returning to serve as a press Secretary for Vice president Riek Machar Teny. One of my friends are wondering the returned of James Dak, they says why not taking a different position than press Secretary?.some people are saying, the government should arrested him again so that he will learn.

    repondre message

  • 23 May 05:20, by Mayendit

    James Dak.
    No one worry about Riek Machar Teny, we love James Wani Igga and Taban Deng Gai are the best vices Presidents in South Sudan. Riek Machar has a blood in his hands and his wife also is a radical woman and we wishing them to go hell. A million innocent people have been killed because of Riek Machar’s rebellion since he break up with late Chairman until now.

    repondre message

  • 23 May 06:05, by Games

    Good for clearing up those lies from those disparate Dinka who have been constantly wishing the outcomes President of the South Sudan to die. Too for cowards people

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

