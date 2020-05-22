UNAMID reports suspected coronavirus cases among its staff in North Darfur

May 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Darfur hybrid operation known as UNAMID reported for the first time suspected cases of coronavirus among its personnel in its base in El-Fasher of North Darfur state.

Sudan is now turning into a regional epicentre for COVID-19 with 3378 confirmed cases including 137 deaths. In North Darfur, there are 16 confirmed cases while there are 25 infected people in South Darfur, 14 in West Darfur, 8 in East Darfur and 2 in Central Darfur.

In a statement released on Friday evening, UNAMID said seven cases of suspected coronavirus were detected among its personnel operating at its logistics base in El-Fasher.

"It is important to note that all affected personnel, including staff who have possibly come into contact with them, are currently adhering to strict quarantine and isolation set protocols, said the UNAMID.

The hybrid mission further disclosed that samples from the suspected cases have been taken to the National Public Health Laboratory in Khartoum for definitive diagnosis.

The operation stressed that its COVID-19 team is working with the Sudanese authorities on this matter and continues to take all necessary precautions in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and Sudanese government decisions to prevent the respiratory disease.

(ST)