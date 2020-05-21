Abiy, Hamdok agree to convene tripartite meeting on Ethiopia dam



May 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Ethiopia agreed, on Thursday, to hold a tripartite meeting at the level of water ministers in the three countries - Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia - to prepare for the resumption of talks on the filing of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as soon as possible.

The Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, had a phone call with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, with the participation of the ministers of foreign affairs, irrigation, and intelligence services directors in the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the cabinet, the meeting comes within Sudan’s efforts to bring back Egypt and Ethiopia to the negotiating table to finalize an agreement on the pending issues before the filing of the GERD’s reservoir.

"The Ethiopian Prime Minister affirmed his country’s readiness to cooperate with Egypt and Sudan to reach a final agreement that takes into account the interests of the three countries and supports cooperation between the peoples of the region," said the statement

The three countries during a series of meeting mediated by the US Treasury Department, the three countries agreed that the $4.8 billion dam will be filled in stages during the wet season.

But, they have to reach an agreement on the safety of the dam and the resolutions of disputes.

The dam which dedicated mainly to produce power is built at 15 km (9 miles) from the border with Sudan.

The agreement comes after statements by Ethiopian officials that Addis Ababa does not need an agreement with Egypt before to launch the filing process next July.

(ST)