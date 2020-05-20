 
 
 
UAE delivers pharmaceutical and medical supplies to Sudan

UAE Ambassador to Sudan receiving medical aid at Khartoum airport on 5 May 2020 (ADFD photo)May 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The United Arab Emirates through its development and international cooperation arm, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Wednesday delivered a third batch of medical supplies to Sudan.

On 5 May, the ADFD announced AED75 million ($20 million)-worth pharmaceutical and medical supplies to support Sudan’s healthcare sector.

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Wednesday that Sudan’s National Medical Supplies Fund received the third shipment of the $20m medicines and medical supplies.

The first and second batches of 135 tons of medical supplies were delivered earlier this month. The remainder will be dispatched at a later time this year.

This medical support "will allow (Sudan) to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of necessary medical services to its people amidst the challenges facing the country at the present time, especially the difficult circumstances the world faces due to the coronavirus and its aftermath," said the ADFD in a statement released in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE aid agency said this medical equipments and medicines are part of the $1.5 billion aid package approved by the UAE in April 2019 to support Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

Abu Dhabi and Riyadh after the collapse of the al-Bashir regime announced a $3 billion aid to Sudan. But, in December 2019 they had suspended the aid after delivered over one billion.

The ADFD said that the UAE deposited US$250 million into the Central Bank of Sudan, delivered dispatched 540,000 tonnes of wheat worth $150 million, school supplies for 400,000 students and US$11 million support for Sudan’s agricultural sector.

(ST)

