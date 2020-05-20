Sudan’s armed groups endorse SLM-Minnawi withdrawal from SRF alliance



May 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Wednesday endorsed the withdrawal of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) from the alliance, saying that the latter meant to disturb the peace process.

On 18 May, the SLM-MM broke away from the SRF accusing its former allied groups of rejecting its proposals to reform the SRF structures. The group further said they would remain committed to the peace talks as a separate faction of the Front.

In a statement signed by the eight leaders of the SRF groups, the alliance accepted the decision of the SLM-MM to cut organizational ties with the umbrella of the other armed groups saying it no longer represents them in the Sudan Call alliance where Minnawi occupies the position of secretary-general.

"The Sudanese Revolutionary Front would like to assure the South Sudanese mediation, the Transitional Government, and all those involved in the peace issue, that there is only one Sudanese Revolutionary Front. Recognizing the existence of another alleged Front is unacceptable and would have serious negative consequences,” stressed the statement.

The alliance seemingly was hinting to the South Sudanese chief mediator Tut Gutluak who spoke about two factions of the SRF.

In a statement released on Monday, the alliance pointed out that SLM-MM was the only group to leave the SRF and therefore cannot claim to represent a faction of the alliance.

The SRF further went to say that the Minnawi meant to undermine the peace process adding he tried to impose impossible conditions and new issues not agreed with them, calling to separate between the Darfur peace process and the peace talks with the SRF or his tweets criticizing the peace process.

However, the SLM-MM denied these accusations and reiterated its determination to achieve peace in Sudan.

"The mediation and our partners in the transitional government did not accuse the SRF led by the SLM-MM of not willing to reach peace" reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

"Demanding to amend the SRF structure (...)" through the establishment of a "horizontal structure to ensure the Front unity" does not mean rejecting peace," further said the SLM Minnawi.

The mediation announced that the parties would sign an initial peace agreement on 20 June.

(ST)